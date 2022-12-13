Prima Buys Maine-based Prospect Farms To Become Uplifter Brands

California-based plant therapeutic wellness brand and certified B Corp. company Prima , is buying Prospect Farms for an undisclosed amount. The combination will be called Uplifter Brands, PBC, and billed as “a next-gen CPG house of clean and conscious brands across personal care, supplements, spa and hospitality, private label, and pet wellness.” Prospect Farms is known for its relationship with high-end gyms and spas like Equinox, Exhale Spa, Castle Hot Springs, and Cowshed at Soho House. While Prima brings national distribution at Sephora and The Vitamin Shoppe to the table.

The acquisition gives Prima ownership of Maine-based Prospect Farms, one of the nation’s largest USDA Certified Organic hemp farms and manufacturing complexes. According to the statement, Prospect Farms has over 250 acres of regenerative cultivation, a pharmaceutical-grade filing system, and on-site lab formulation and fulfillment. Prospect Farms supports a comprehensive wellness portfolio of over 50 benefit-focused botanical products. The brand’s wellness portfolio includes premium tinctures and topical products, while its veterinarian-recommended pet line includes products designed to improve mood and mobility, specially formulated for size and diet.

“We’re thrilled to join Prima and partner closely with their team of proven consumer products experts to build Uplifter Brands, which is uniquely positioned to be the next generation wellness platform with a portfolio of truly trusted products for the whole family. Our house of purpose-driven brands, underpinned by an unwavering commitment to sourcing, science and standards, will lead the wellness category with formulation science, operational excellence, and vertical integration from seed-to-store,” says Brad Tipper, Uplifter Brands’ Co-CEO.

Uplifter Brands will be led by Executive Chairman, Christopher Gavigan, previous Founder and Chief Product Officer of The Honest Company. He holds a proven track record of partnering with celebrities and notable advocates to transform underserved industries and ignite consumer consciousness. With Co-CEOs Laurel Angelica Myers of Prima (and formerly Honest) and Tipper of Prospect Farms at the helm, Uplifter Brands’ next innovative company, launching in early 2023, will strategically target the underserved pet health category, alongside actress, model, and advocate Brooke Shields as the Chief Brand Officer.

“At a time when many of our competitors are shutting down, consolidating, or moving away from cannabinoids all-together, we’re doubling down on the ingredient and its vast therapeutic benefits,” says Laurel Angelica Myers, Uplifter Brands’ Co-CEO. “With the acquisition of a USDA Certified Organic hemp farm and an even bigger plan to lead the wellness category with the cleanest, science-backed botanical therapeutic products, we can’t wait to share what’s coming next.”