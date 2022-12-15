Primitiv Tackles the Michigan Cannabis Market

Primitiv is a Michigan-based cannabis company co-founded by 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Calvin Johnson Jr., and Rob Sims, former NFL teammates that suffered from the long-term effects of the physical and mental punishment sustained during their playing careers. We caught up with the founders recently at MJ Biz in Las Vegas and got a chance to ask them about the Michigan market. Primitiv is dedicated to the advancement of cannabis as a form of elevated wellness, believing that the plant holds incredible potential as a healing agent.