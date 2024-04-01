‘Proximity protection’ in New York a new battleground for dispensaries

A rule established by New York cannabis regulators requiring that all legal marijuana shops be at least 1,000 feet apart is under fire, both from a new lawsuit and also from other stakeholders unhappy about the protocol.

The rule by the Office of Cannabis Management – which requires all dispensaries to be 1,000 feet apart in any municipality with more than 20,000 residents, and 2,000 feet apart if the population is under 20,000 – has led to a policy of “proximity protection.” That policy has been granted to some of the retail licensees that have been queued up for permit consideration in order to rule out other possible shop sites.

Gracious Greens LLC, a cannabis retail license applicant owned by a service-disabled veteran, asked a state judge to strike down the rule, the Times Union reported, arguing that the rule itself is impossible to follow because it was established before there were any existing legal recreational marijuana shops from which to measure 1,000 feet for any others.

The chicken-and-egg situation created a game of Russian roulette for the dispensary applicants, the suit argues, because it forced entrepreneurs like Gracious Greens to spend money locking down real estate that could very well be disqualified, through no fault of their own, if a competitor were to lock up a nearby site.

That’s exactly what happened to Gracious Greens, the lawsuit claims. The company signed a pair of storefront leases, one in New Paltz and one in Peekskill. While the latter is moving forward with no issues, the New Paltz location was disqualified because the OCM granted proximity protection to another license applicant’s site within 600 feet of Gracious Greens’ proposed location.

Meanwhile, other stakeholders are being similarly affected, Syracuse.com reported, including play-by-the-book operations that are apparently being shut out by the granting of proximity protection for businesses previously cited for illegal marijuana sales.

That’s happened at least once in Manhattan thus far, with Freddy Herrera’s shop, Got Your Six Dispensary, getting the deep-six from the OCM because of nearby Free Thinkers LLC, which has been raided at least twice by the OCM for illegal cannabis sales, Syracuse.com reported.

The rule could be overturned by the Gracious Greens lawsuit, however, which is also requesting that the judge order that only municipalities will have the power to establish such zoning setbacks in the future, prohibiting the OCM from torpedoing specific dispensary locations.

