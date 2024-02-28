   

Psilocybin treatment beats placebo in Incannex anxiety study

Adam JacksonFebruary 28, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Germany bets on medical cannabis market, steps back from rec

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: February 28, 2024

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Psyence reports no revenue in Q4, but returns a profit

The firm is planning a subsequent Phase 2B trial.

New-York based Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL) reported positive results from its Phase 2 Psi-GAD1 clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of psilocybin in treating generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

The trial, conducted in partnership with Monash University’s Clinical Psychedelic Lab and led by Dr. Paul Liknaitzky, looked to evaluate the efficacy of psilocybin compared to a placebo.

“We are thrilled with the results from our initial PsiGAD trial,” President and CEO Joel Latham said in a statement. “The safety and efficacy results from PsiGAD1 implore us to continue the development of PsiGAD through large scale well-controlled trials.”

Results indicated that the psilocybin group experienced a significant decrease in anxiety, with a reduction of 12.8 points on the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) from baseline, versus a 3.6-point decrease in the placebo group.

Additionally, the study reported that 44% of participants in the psilocybin group saw at least a 50% reduction in anxiety scores from baseline, a rate four times higher than that observed in the placebo group. The treatment was generally well tolerated, with no severe adverse events noted.

Following the positive outcomes of the Psi-GAD1 trial, Incannex plans to further explore the treatment’s effectiveness with a subsequent Phase 2B trial, PsiGAD2. That next phase will be conducted in collaboration with Clerkenwell Health and will include multiple trial sites across the U.S. and U.K.

In parallel, Incannex is progressing with the development and regulatory steps for its psilocybin drug product, PSX-001, as part of its efforts to secure approval for further clinical trials in the U.S.

The clinical stage pharmaceutical company, originally based in Australia and now redomiciled in the U.S., focuses on developing medicinal cannabis products and psychedelic medicine therapies.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlanet 13 cuts expenses, net loss in the fourth quarter

nextNew York Governor calls on Google, Yelp to stop listing unlicensed stores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.