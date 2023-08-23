   

Psychedelic Drug Library Earns Psilera U.S. Patent

The company formulates synthetic psychedelic compounds for mental health treatments.

Tampa-based biopharmaceutical company Psilera received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application on new mental health treatments for home use.

The patent provides protections for the company’s expansive drug library, it said, resulting from “years of dedicated research and development to curate a diverse collection of compounds with disease modifying potential for mental health disorders,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

CEO Chris Witowski said the approval represents “one of the most significant IP allowances of a next-generation psychedelic compound library.”

He added, “Securing this patent is not just a legal milestone; it’s a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for patients with unmet needs.”

Studies indicate that Psilera’s drug candidates have quick efficacy for various psychiatric and addiction disorders, the company said.

“Furthermore, Psilera has de-risked multiple drug classes in this IP allowance which have shown improved safety profiles and fewer side effects than current psychedelics,” it added.

The patent follows Psilera’s prior milestone related to formulas for dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and a psilocybin-like drug, psilacetin. The company said it aims to create therapies that limit hallucinogenic effects to cater to a broader patient base.

