   

Psychedelic therapy program to launch in Utah

John SchroyerMarch 25, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Organigram enters U.S. with $2M hemp stake

BusinessPublic

Body and Mind dips back into the red in second quarter of 2024

Business

AFC Gamma backs Florida’s Sunburn Cannabis with $34M

Gov. Cox chose to let the program move forward without signing the bill.

Starting in May, Utah hospitals will be allowed to administer psilocybin and MDMA to select patients under a new pilot program, after Gov. Spencer Cox allowed a bill authorizing the move to become law without his signature.

For the next three years, any privately owned nonprofit Utah hospital system with at least 15 hospitals, or any higher education medical program, will be permitted to administer the two psychedelic substances to patients for “behavioral health treatment,” Marijuana Moment reported.

But the temporary program will sunset in 2027, and any hospitals that take advantage of the treatment options will also have to submit written reports to lawmakers by mid-2026 that detail which drugs were used and what the treatment outcomes were.

The bill establishing the pilot program sailed through both chambers of the legislature, but Cox gave it tepid support and chose to let it become law without signing it.

“I am generally supportive of scientific efforts to discover the benefits of new substances that can relieve suffering,” Cox wrote in a letter to lawmakers, Marijuana Moment reported, though he added he was “disappointed” that some unspecified policy recommendations were not included in the bill.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Daily Hit: March 25, 2024

nextCannabis industry primed for growth despite the self-sabotage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.