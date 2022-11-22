   

Agrify

Psychedlics Companies Report Strong Research Investment

Dave HodesNovember 22, 20225min2470

Related Articles

Business

Rhode Island Green Lights Recreational Sales for Five Dispensaries

BusinessLegal

Oregon Governor Pardons 45,000 Cannabis Convictions

BusinessPublic

Medical Marijuana Inc. Posts Falling Revenue, Focuses on Overseas Hemp Ventures

Even without revenue, psychedelics companies find financing for ongoing research.

The maturing psychedelics industry has watched superstar companies come and go. It happens in nascent industries, especially one aligned with federally illegal substances.

But even without any revenue-making product, which is standard operating procedure for most of the top psychedelics companies, there are still some interesting movements by companies to expand research and development, make new discoveries through partnerships, and challenge investors to understand the landscape of winners and losers.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening with three psychedelics companies who recently filed earnings reports:

Filament Health (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS)

Filament Health filed its third quarter financial results on Nov. 10. In its announcement, the company highlighted that it extended its cash runway with $2.5 million in fresh financing, freeing up more drug development space and more potential patent accrual. It already as four patents from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office and six patents overall.

Patents are gold in the bank for any psychedelics development company and a sure sign of ongoing financial health for the company. Filament is estimated to actually make $100,000 in revenue this quarter (through Dec. 31), the company has been spooking investors with a steady market cap reduction over the year, from a high of $41.98 million in September 2021 to $10.48 million this September.

Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE: CYBN)

Cybin filed its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Nov. 14. The company was able to issue and sell up to an additional $28.9 million of common shares, which allows Cybin to access additional cash for growth opportunities and working capital.

Cybin, too, is finding gold in their patent work. They strengthened their drug discovery platform and intellectual property portfolio through multiple licensing arrangements that have broadened the company’s intellectual property reach and created a path for potential future pipeline expansion. Cybin now has access to more than 35 patents and applications through a combination of internal filings and licensing arrangements.

Atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI)

Atai filed its third quarter financial results on Nov. 10. The company demonstrated its ability to execute on various clinical trials and is working on a direct-to-brain delivery of various compounds that has wide-ranging applications in the psychedelics industry.

Atai is still burning through money for research and development expenses—up to $19 million and $52.4 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, respectively, as compared to $13.4 million and $35 million for the same prior year periods.

The company still ended the quarter with $304 million in cash, an almost unheard of amount among other top-tier psychedelics companies, but down $58 million from earlier in the year. The company used that cash to pay for operating activities, additional investments in platform companies, and other expenses. Atai also secured a loan agreement in August of up to $175 million. That loan money is expected to extend their positive financial health through 2025.

Just a week after these financial results were released, Atai announced it has initiated a clinical study with Massachusetts General Hospital to utilize a neuroimaging method to identify neuroplasticity biomarkers in patients with treatment-resistant depression undergoing intravenous ketamine treatment. The main objective of this study will be to develop a novel method to detect neuroplasticity through magnetic resonance imaging scans, electroencephalogram collection and clinical assessments.

Post Views: 247

Dave Hodes

David Hodes is a business journalist based in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. He has contributed feature articles to several cannabis and psychedelics publications, as well as general business/lifestyle publications, on a variety of topics. Hodes was selected as 2018 Journalist of the Year by Americans for Safe Access. He is a member of the National Press Club, and the deputy booking agent for the National Press Club Headliners Committee.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousMind Cure Health to Acquire South American Utility Company

nextNew Products Drive Revenue Growth for Canadian Edibles Maker Indiva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 37 mins

Rhode Island Green Lights Recreational Sales for Five Dispensaries

@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Oregon Governor Pardons 45,000 Cannabis Convictions

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Medical Marijuana Inc. Posts Falling Revenue, Focuses on Overseas Hemp Ventures

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.