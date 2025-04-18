   

Psyence Group consolidates its shares

Avatar photoDebra BorchardtApril 18, 20252min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Nebraska medical cannabis regulations stall in legislative committee

Business

Regulatory chaos threatens US hemp industry

BusinessPrivate

Report: California regulators suspend cannabis lab’s business license for questionable test results

The company said it believes it has enough funding for the next year.

Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) told investors that it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of every 15 existing common shares into one new common share effective April 23, 2025 with a record date of April 23, 2025. As a result of the consolidation, the issued and outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 9,387,695 on the effective date.

This is the second time a Psyence company has consolidated shares recently. In November, its Nasdaq-listed associate, Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM), implemented a 1-for-75 share consolidation as the psychedelics company worked to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Psyence Group reported earnings in February when the company delivered a net loss of C$3 million and was reporting as a going concern. At the end of 2024, the company said it had not yet achieved profitable operations, has accumulated losses of C$48,982,320 since its inception.

Total assets at the end of 2024 were C$11,944,478 and comprised predominantly of: cash and cash equivalents of C$10,611,113, other receivables of C$159,808, investment in PsyLabs of C$1,071,981 and prepaids of C$68,243.

Still, the company is pushing ahead. Psyence told investors that it has historically secured financing through share issuances and convertible debentures, and it continues to explore funding opportunities to support its operations and strategic initiatives. “Based on these actions and
management’s expectations regarding future funding and operational developments, the company believes it will have sufficient resources to meet its obligations as they become due for at least the next twelve months,” it said in its last financial filing.

The company said it believes that the consolidation will position it with greater flexibility for the development of its business and the growth of the company.

 

Avatar photo

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNebraska medical cannabis regulations stall in legislative committee

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company