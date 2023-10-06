Rapper Phix Signs On With Gelato Cannabis

Texas-based rapper Phix is the latest rapper to align himself with a cannabis brand. The performer who swiftly rose to prominence after the Deer Alcohol Challenge with Dax Shepard helped him amass 1.9 million Tik Tok followers and nearly one million Spotify monthly listeners.

Gelato Cannabis said that Phix is the first rapper to officially partner with them as a brand spokesperson. After performing during the Gelato-sponsored official Hall of Flowers afterparty, After Dark, in May 2023, Phix and Gelato’s founders, George and Cody Sadler, sparked a friendship that led to talks of an official partnership.

“I was a huge fan of Gelato before performing for After Dark,” said Phix. “Being able to not only form a friendship with George and Cody but to collaborate with them to share my music and spread the word about Gelato to my audience is a dream come true.”

The partnership includes product collaborations, music video appearances, a sponsored concert, and dedicated social media postings. Gelato said it is also working with Phix to collaborate on a limited-edition clothing line. While the details of the line are yet to be announced, the collaboration will mark the next era in Gelato’s expansion into offering non-cannabis goods and services.

“I think Phix is the perfect spokesperson for our brand,” said George. “He’s a true fan of what we do and what we stand for as a brand. This partnership is only the beginning of what we have planned. Having Phix as part of the Gelato family showcases our commitment to the brand’s ethos of fun, welcoming, attainable cannabis products for all.”

Phix is best known for his singles “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Devil.” He is most popular for ‘open verse challenges’ where he frequently puts his own spin on other artists’ songs.