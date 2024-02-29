   

Record gains for Avant post-Flowr merger

Adam JacksonFebruary 29, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Compass widens Q4 loss as patient hurdles slow trials

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Braxia Scientific cash dwindles even as revenues rise

Business

Report: Cannabis industry poised for massive hiring wave in 2024

The growth coincides with its acquisition of the Flowr Group Okanagan.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) reported its financials for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2023, showing rising numbers across the board.

The company posted gross revenue of $30.2 million, marking a 33% rise from the previous year. Additionally, Avant experienced significant growth in operational cash flow, which climbed 256% to $5.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 132% to $4.4 million.

The company’s growth coincides with its acquisition of the Flowr Group Okanagan, which CEO Norton Singhavon noted as a contributing factor to “bolstering our expansion efforts and strengthening our position at a global scale.”

“Additionally, the two strategic acquisitions we made during the fiscal year 2023 (Flowr and 3PL Ventures) underscore our commitment to long-term success and maximizing shareholder value in a dynamic market,” he said.

Avant highlighted a 78% year-over-year growth in its global distribution channels and aims to further boost its international market presence.

The company faced a temporary sales decline in the last quarter of the fiscal year, attributed to an accumulation of products for export and reduced orders from The Ontario Cannabis Store. Avant outlined plans to navigate these challenges while continuing its focus on market expansion and product development.

Avant is also reported to have broadened its market reach within Canada, with its products being sold in 70% of all licensed stores across the country.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRed Light Holland loses C$1.2 million in latest quarter

nextBZAM restructures, to go up for sale under creditor protection order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.