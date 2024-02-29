Record gains for Avant post-Flowr merger

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) reported its financials for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2023, showing rising numbers across the board.

The company posted gross revenue of $30.2 million, marking a 33% rise from the previous year. Additionally, Avant experienced significant growth in operational cash flow, which climbed 256% to $5.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 132% to $4.4 million.

The company’s growth coincides with its acquisition of the Flowr Group Okanagan, which CEO Norton Singhavon noted as a contributing factor to “bolstering our expansion efforts and strengthening our position at a global scale.”

“Additionally, the two strategic acquisitions we made during the fiscal year 2023 (Flowr and 3PL Ventures) underscore our commitment to long-term success and maximizing shareholder value in a dynamic market,” he said.

Avant highlighted a 78% year-over-year growth in its global distribution channels and aims to further boost its international market presence.

The company faced a temporary sales decline in the last quarter of the fiscal year, attributed to an accumulation of products for export and reduced orders from The Ontario Cannabis Store. Avant outlined plans to navigate these challenges while continuing its focus on market expansion and product development.

Avant is also reported to have broadened its market reach within Canada, with its products being sold in 70% of all licensed stores across the country.