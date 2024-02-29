   

Red Light Holland loses C$1.2 million in latest quarter

The company recently inked multiple deals designed to broaden its footprint and revenue streams.

Toronto-based Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) posted another seven-figure loss for its latest quarter, which ended New Year’s Eve, despite increasing revenue by almost 10%.

The company reported this week that it lost C$1.2 million in its third quarter, bringing its losses for the 2024 fiscal year so far to C$4.2 million.

Third-quarter revenue for the mushroom company – which include psilocybin products – was on par with the quarter’s losses, at C$1.2 million, up 9.9% year-over-year for the quarter from C$1.1 million in the same period for 2022, making the most recent three months “our best quarter ever for sales,” CEO Todd Shapiro said in a press release.

For the fiscal year to date, revenue was C$3.4 million for the fiscal year to date.

Shapiro expressed optimism heading into 2024, and said he’s “very confident” that “patient growth goals are being met.”

“For the nine-month period compared to the prior year, sales increased 28.9%,” Shapiro noted, and said the company is “always looking” for more expansion opportunities.

Red Light Holland recently inked multiple deals designed to broaden its footprint and revenue streams, including a consulting agreement with synthetic psychedelics drug maker PharmAla Biotech Holdings and the launch of a new company division aimed at eventually launching product sales in the United States.

At the close of December, Red Light Holland had C$27.3 million in total assets, including C$15.4 million in cash, against C$3.7 million in total liabilities.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

