Red Light Holland loses C$1.2 million in latest quarter

Toronto-based Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) posted another seven-figure loss for its latest quarter, which ended New Year’s Eve, despite increasing revenue by almost 10%.

The company reported this week that it lost C$1.2 million in its third quarter, bringing its losses for the 2024 fiscal year so far to C$4.2 million.

Third-quarter revenue for the mushroom company – which include psilocybin products – was on par with the quarter’s losses, at C$1.2 million, up 9.9% year-over-year for the quarter from C$1.1 million in the same period for 2022, making the most recent three months “our best quarter ever for sales,” CEO Todd Shapiro said in a press release.

For the fiscal year to date, revenue was C$3.4 million for the fiscal year to date.

Shapiro expressed optimism heading into 2024, and said he’s “very confident” that “patient growth goals are being met.”

“For the nine-month period compared to the prior year, sales increased 28.9%,” Shapiro noted, and said the company is “always looking” for more expansion opportunities.

Red Light Holland recently inked multiple deals designed to broaden its footprint and revenue streams, including a consulting agreement with synthetic psychedelics drug maker PharmAla Biotech Holdings and the launch of a new company division aimed at eventually launching product sales in the United States.

At the close of December, Red Light Holland had C$27.3 million in total assets, including C$15.4 million in cash, against C$3.7 million in total liabilities.