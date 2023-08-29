   

Red Light Holland Sees More Sales in Q1

Adam JacksonAugust 29, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: August 29, 2023

BusinessLegal

New York Judge Changes Course on Exemptions, Freezes All Licensing

BusinessPublic

PharmaCielo’s Q2 Revenue Plunges

Some commencement dates have been pushed back due to planning and outlook.

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) reported a solid boost in sales in its first-quarter financial statements ending June 30.

The Ontario-based psilocybin truffles company recorded revenue of $1.2 million for the period, an increase of 53.1% compared to $800,000 in 2022, and gross profit of $500,000, up 80.9% from $300,000 in 2022.

The company also reported a cash balance of $17.5 million, property and equipment value of $4.8 million, and total assets of $29.2 million.

“We continue to remain very confident in our growth strategy as an ‘everything mushroom company’ as our Q1 2024 financial statements demonstrate, while remaining focused on emerging markets regarding psilocybin as our finger is most definitely on the psychedelic pulse,” CEO and director Todd Shapiro said in a statement.

He also noted that the 65,000-square-foot farm build in Peterborough, Ontario, potential M&A activity, and psilocybin microdosing capsules developed by partner CCrest Laboratories for distribution with NUBU Pharmaceuticals in Australasia are expected in the “very near future.”

CFO David Ascott added, “Our financial position and liquidity remains strong, and the company currently has sufficient capital to fund its ongoing business development and future growth and expansion plans for the foreseeable future.”

Ascott noted that the company has been putting excess cash to good use through government-issued GICs, leveraging current market interest rates to increase return on investment related to these funds.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreen Market Report Finance Awards: Top Woman in Finance Lynn Ricci

nextIrwin Naturals' Psychedelics Expansion Costs Build Through Q2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.