Red Light Holland targets U.S. market with new mushroom sales arm

Red Light Holland plans on coming to America.

The company is launching a new branch called SR Wholesale North America to sell mushrooms “if and when regulations permit,” according to the company’s statement.

The new wholesale arm will work with Ontario-based partner farms to offer a variety of fresh mushrooms as it builds out a sales pipeline in the region.

“Our AEM Partners, Holburne and F&R Mushroom farms, have a proven track record of delivering top-quality mushrooms, and we are confident that this new division will provide consumers with an exceptional range of fresh and premium mushroom products as we concentrate on near-term revenue growth with the launch,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland.

The expansion is part of Red Light Holland‘s (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) broader strategy to diversify its product range and strengthen its market position outside of Europe. The company is typically known for its functional mushrooms, mushroom home grow kits, and psilocybin truffles in the Netherlands, where such products are legal.

Troy DuFour, Senior VP of Sales at Red Light Holland, will lead the new branch, called SR Wholesale North America.

“Our partnership with Holburne and F&R Mushroom farms positions SR Wholesale North America uniquely in the market,” DuFour said. “Their expertise in cultivating top-quality exotic mushrooms adds significant value to this venture, and we are confident that this collaboration will meet and exceed the expectations of our consumers.”

“As well, we will leverage the valuable expertise gained from the Netherlands as we will draw on the success and insights of SR Wholesale’s operations. We aim to apply the best practices in wholesale sales to retailers in the North American market from the proven strategies and methodologies implemented by SR Wholesale in The Netherlands.”

The company’s announcement also included news of the departure of Ridley Doolittle, the Chief Marketing Officer, though no further details were provided regarding the change.

Part of an eventual play since the company’s founding, the move will look to capitalize on growing U.S. consumer interest in natural and health-conscious products, including micro dosing natural psychedelics.