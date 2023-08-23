   

Red White & Bloom Gets Green Light for Aleafia Acquisition

Debra BorchardtAugust 23, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Institutional Money Picks Psychedelics Over Cannabis

BusinessPublic

Vext’s Revenue Hits $9.2M as Ohio Expansion Looms

BusinessPublic

Ayr Carefully Balancing Retail Expansion Plans, but Pausing M&A

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a stalking horse asset purchase and share subscription bid from RWB.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB)(OTC: RWBYF) got good news regarding its intentions to buy troubled Aleafia Health. The company’s stock popped more than 450% on the news, although the shares still only traded at two cents per share.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a stalking horse asset purchase and share subscription agreement in which RWB could buy certain assets from Aleafia and subscribe for shares of certain subsidiaries of the company if RWB becomes the successful bidder in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of Aleafia.

RWB said it made the following bid:

  • A release of all amounts outstanding and obligations payable by the Aleafia Group under the loan agreement made as of Dec. 24, 2021, and all related loan and security documentation, which amounted to $15,414,622
  • A release of all amounts outstanding and obligations payable by the Aleafia Group as of the closing date pursuant to the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to $6.6 million
  • $400,000 cash
  • $1.25 million for legal costs and $2.85 million for officers and directors costs
  • Just under $6 million for the secured lender 1260356 Ontario Limited
  • An amount sufficient to satisfy any remaining priority payments as of the Closing Date as required under the CCAA

Path to Acquisition

In June, RWB said it would buy Aleafia. Green Market Report wrote that after experiencing recurring losses, Aleafia faced substantial challenges in meeting its financial obligations and maintaining liquidity to fund ongoing operations and further revenue growth. That, along with existing contractual restrictions, constraints on accessing capital markets, and Aleafia’s financial condition made it challenging to secure alternative sources of funding.

At the time RWB CEO Brad Rogers said, “The intended acquisition of Aleafia expands our footprint to the largest federally legal cannabis market globally. Combining our award-winning brands and IP with Aleafia’s proven cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities, creates one of the most dynamic cross-border companies in the industry.”

However, in July, the companies agreed to terminate the deal. Aleafia has been in breach of certain covenants of its debt. At the time, Aleafia refused to agree to the terms RWB had laid out and ended the deal.

At the end of July, Aleafia said that it had received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, to restructure its business and financial affairs. The Initial Order approved, among other things, debtor-in-possession financing.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAyr Carefully Balancing Retail Expansion Plans, but Pausing M&A

nextVext's Revenue Hits $9.2M as Ohio Expansion Looms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.