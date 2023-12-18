   

Trend of Distressed Michigan Dispensaries Closing Without Paying Vendors

John SchroyerDecember 18, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Organigram Loses Nearly a Quarter Billion in 2023

BusinessPublic

Grown Rogue Back to the Red in Q4 with $2.1M Loss

BusinessPrivateVideos

Dagmar Cannabis Opens in Soho

A trend has begun in the Michigan marijuana community of financially strapped dispensaries closing up shop quietly without paying off sizable debts, leaving vendors with little recourse but to try and sue.

According to MLive.com, “cut-and-run” situations where dispensary owners simply disappear without paying for inventory or other debts have become increasingly common, with upwards of 14% of the state’s cannabis retailers – or about 125 shops – having closed down or relocated since Dec. 2019, when the recreational market launched.

“It’s a problem that’s been going on at least a year (and) I think that it’s just hitting a more critical point now,” attorney Denise Policella of the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan told MLive.com. “We get a whole bunch of clients calling us, saying we need to sue for this, we need to collect on that. We get a barrage of demand letters and collection letters.”

The issue has become pervasive enough that it’s caught the attention of state marijuana regulators, and now the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is weighing new rules to handle businesses or individuals that have tried to welsh on industry debts and then re-enter the trade. And industry insiders have also taken it upon themselves to begin creating and circulating black lists of unreliable companies that others should avoid doing business with, MLive.com reported.

One industry insider said the systemic problem can be traced back to price compression that began about two years ago, and that some of the larger companies’ financial troubles have created a cascading effect that has had ripples throughout the Michigan supply chain.

“A lot of businesses are failing as a result of that,” attorney Jacob Kahn, who’s sued distressed dispensary Diamond Cannabis in Bay City over unpaid bills, told MLive.com.

Diamond Cannabis owes over $1 million to vendors and is one example of several financially strapped marijuana companies, MLive.com reported, and though Kahn has won two judgments against the defunct shop for his clients, he’s still had trouble collecting the actual payments, another common problem that’s been reported in other troubled marijuana markets.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProminent New York Marijuana Attorney Sues Former Firm, Alleges Unfulfilled Contract

nextThe Daily Hit: December 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.