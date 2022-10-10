   
Reunion Neuroscience Exec Steps Down as Director

Adam Jackson
October 10, 2022

Psychedelic drug maker Reunion Neuroscience (Nasdaq: REUN), formerly known as Field Trip Health, announced that Ronan Levy has stepped down from the board and resigned his post as director.

Levy co-founded Field Trip Health.

The company’s corporate secretary and general counsel, Paula Amy Hewitt, also resigned.

“The company wishes both Ronan and Paula much success in their future endeavors and greatly appreciates the contributions that they made to support Reunion as it transitioned to a stand-alone entity,” a spokesperson told Green Market Report.

The news follows Reunion’s recent tapping of Greg Mayes as president and CEO. Mayes has been poised to replace Levy since the Sept. 28 announcement.

A company spokesperson said that Hewitt served Reunion as corporate secretary, but “was not employed by the company.”

“As such, Reunion needed to align its board support with an existing employee,” the spokesperson added.

CFO Donna Wong will fill Hewitt’s post as legal advisor.


Post Views:
170

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and freelanced for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

