Reunion Neuroscience Exec Steps Down as Director

Psychedelic drug maker Reunion Neuroscience (Nasdaq: REUN), formerly known as Field Trip Health, announced that Ronan Levy has stepped down from the board and resigned his post as director.

Levy co-founded Field Trip Health.

The company’s corporate secretary and general counsel, Paula Amy Hewitt, also resigned.

“The company wishes both Ronan and Paula much success in their future endeavors and greatly appreciates the contributions that they made to support Reunion as it transitioned to a stand-alone entity,” a spokesperson told Green Market Report.

The news follows Reunion’s recent tapping of Greg Mayes as president and CEO. Mayes has been poised to replace Levy since the Sept. 28 announcement.

A company spokesperson said that Hewitt served Reunion as corporate secretary, but “was not employed by the company.”

“As such, Reunion needed to align its board support with an existing employee,” the spokesperson added.

CFO Donna Wong will fill Hewitt’s post as legal advisor.