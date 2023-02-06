   

Revive, PharmaTher To Partner on MDMA Patch

Debra BorchardtFebruary 6, 20234min1280

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Australia Legalizes Medicinal Use of Certain Psychedelics

BusinessLegal

Despite Early Access for Out-of-State Brands, In-State Hope Remains

BusinessCultivationExtractionLegal

Out-of-State Brands Already Entering New York Cannabis Market

PharmaAla to supply the MDMA.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.  (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) has entered into a research collaboration agreement with PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) to evaluate the delivery of 3,4-Methylenedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) using PharmaTher’s novel microneedle patch delivery technology. MDMA is expected to be one of the first drugs in the psychedelic industry to get FDA approval.

Currently, the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has completed two confirmatory Phase 3 trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD to potentially support its new drug application to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1H-2023. The FDA decision for potential approval of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD is expected in 2024.

Revibe said it believes that the MDMA MN-Patch may enable a flexible drug load capacity and combinations, controlled released delivery, and be able to present desired pharmacokinetic and safety profiles which could overcome the potential obstacles of oral dosing.

Revive CEO Michael Frank said, “We are excited about the potential of the MDMA microneedle patch, which will complement our psilocybin programs for mental health and abuse disorders. We look forward to advancing the MDMA patch program that could fill the gaps that we believe could offer an advantage to oral MDMA treatments.”

PharmaTher has completed a non-clinical research study evaluating the delivery of its MDMA MN-Patch. Research results from this study will be available in early Q2-2023 and will be used to support a potential human clinical study. Based on the results, Revive and PharmaTher will finalize a product and clinical development plan to initiate regulatory discussions for future clinical studies in various indications where MDMA may have promise, including depression, anxiety, abuse disorders (i.e. eating, alcohol and drug use), and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”).

PharmAla To Supply MDMA

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) announced that it has agreed to be an exclusive supplier of both GMP LaNeo MDMA and Engineering MDMA to Revive Therapeutics. PharmAla manufactures GMP MDMA and says it is the first company to make available to customers two clinical-grade Psychedelic APIs. PharmAla said it is a registered supplier to customers on 3 different continents.

“As countries like Australia move to allow the use of MDMA as a therapeutic molecule for the treatment of mental health disorders like PTSD, new drug product forms will be crucial,” said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla. “We’re proud to be able to offer our engineering MDMA to Revive in their development of an MDMA microneedle patch, and to ultimately supply them with LaNeo GMP MDMA as their development accelerates into human use.”

PharmAla is also the exclusive global reseller of GMP Psilocybin produced by Mindset Pharma, making it the only company currently retailing two clinical-grade psychedelic APIs.

“Securing the supply of MDMA from PharmAla allows us to confidently advance our upcoming product and clinical development plans with our MDMA microneedle patch for mental health and abuse disorders,” said Revive’s Frank.

Post Views: 128

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDespite Early Access for Out-of-State Brands, In-State Hope Remains

nextAustralia Legalizes Medicinal Use of Certain Psychedelics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 29 mins

Australia Legalizes Medicinal Use of Certain Psychedelics

@GreenMarketRpt – 43 mins

Revive, PharmaTher To Partner on MDMA Patch

@GreenMarketRpt – 10 hours

Despite Early Access for Out-of-State Brands, In-State Hope Remains

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.