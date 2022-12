Former NFL player Ricky Williams is expanding the brand he co-founded Highsman into more states. His company has partnered with Tilt Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) to quickly move into more states on the East Coast. Founded in 2021, his product and merchandise have been a big hit. Highsman also cultivates strains with names that resonate with local sports fans. Green Market Report had a chance to speak with Ricky in Las Vegas during the recent MJ Biz conference.