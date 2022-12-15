   

RIV Capital Closes Acquisition of Etain, Preps for Expansion in New York

StaffDecember 15, 20223min1710

Etain's former owners now have a 16% stake in RIV.

RIV Capital Inc. (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm, closed its previously announced acquisition of Etain LLC, one of 10 vertically integrated cannabis operators in New York.

Under the terms of the transaction, RIV Capital paid the remaining purchase price through a combination of approximately $42 million in cash and the issuance of 5,273,084 Class A common shares in RIV Capital, valued at roughly C$8.7 million ($6.4 million) or 3% of RIV Capital’s outstanding shares. This brings Etain’s former owners’ stake in RIV to about 16%.

When the deal was announced in March, RIV Capital had agreed to pay $212 million in cash and $35 million in stock for Etain.

At the end of November, RIV announced it had taken a $138.9 million write-down on the acquisition, based on updated cash flows and “to account for the enhanced risk and uncertainty attached to the New York market,” the company reported at the time.

Company leadership remains optimistic about the deal though.

“With four dispensaries, including a Manhattan flagship store and locations in Kingston, Syracuse, and Westchester, as well as a cultivation and production facility in Chestertown, we believe Etain is a strong foundation and a scalable platform for future growth,” said Mark Sims, president and CEO of RIV Capital.

“We plan to continue Etain’s collaboration with diverse New York-owned brands, optimize Etain’s attractive retail footprint, and augment Etain’s four premium product lines with high-performing West Coast brands.”

The expansion of the Chestertown-based cultivation and production infrastructure, which the company expects to complete by the second quarter of 2023, will increase cultivation capacity and support the development of new product formats in anticipation of the launch of adult-use sales in New York.

However, under the current draft rules, existing medical cannabis providers will not be able to apply for adult-use licenses for the first three years of the program.

