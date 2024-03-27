   

Schwazze nearly doubles annual losses in 2023

John SchroyerMarch 27, 20242min01

Related Articles

Business

DEA on the receiving end of cannabis policy demands from GOP Senators, House Dems

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai cash purse down nearly half despite lower spending

BusinessFinancialPublic

Silver Spike sees NAV drop at the end of 2023.

The company's retail footprint grew by 50% to 63 cannabis storefronts.

Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe: SHW), which operates as Schwazze, this week announced a $34.5 million loss for the full calendar year of 2023, nearly double its $18.4 million loss in 2022.

Schwazze posted $43.3 million in total revenue for the quarter, and $172.4 million in revenue for the full year, both of which were up slightly year-over-year, from $40.1 million and $159.3 million, respectively. The company said that was thanks to some of its newly acquired dispensaries from last year and growth in its wholesale marijuana business.

Schwazze also chalked its quarterly losses up to a “non-cash inventory adjustment” of $13.1 million, which caused lower gross profit.

Last year, Schwazze went on an acquisition spree in its home state of Colorado and also expanded heavily into New Mexico. The company’s retail footprint grew by 50% to 63 cannabis storefronts.

That included:

  • The acquisition of Everest Apothecary, which came with 14 dispensaries, a cultivation facility and a manufacturing operation.
  • The acquisition of medical marijuana dispensary Standing Akimbo in Colorado Springs.
  • The acquisition of two shops in northern Colorado from Smokey’s.

Other highlights from last year include Schwazze rebranding its New Mexico cannabis shops as R. Greenleaf, tripling wholesale sales in Colorado and New Mexico, and further bolstering two of its key marijuana products: Lowell Farms pre-rolls and Wana Brands gummies.

As of Dec. 31, Schwazze had $358.1 million in total assets, including $19.2 million in cash, against total liabilities of $238.8 million.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAtai nasal spray hits mark in depression study

nextUrban-gro losses, backlog both increase in 2023

One comment

  • Iknowit

    March 27, 2024 at 10:42 pm

    You forgot to mention that they fired their CEO
    Nirup last month… most of this whole issue is his fault..
    And the new CEO will fix this rather quickly

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.