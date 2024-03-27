Schwazze nearly doubles annual losses in 2023

Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe: SHW), which operates as Schwazze, this week announced a $34.5 million loss for the full calendar year of 2023, nearly double its $18.4 million loss in 2022.

Schwazze posted $43.3 million in total revenue for the quarter, and $172.4 million in revenue for the full year, both of which were up slightly year-over-year, from $40.1 million and $159.3 million, respectively. The company said that was thanks to some of its newly acquired dispensaries from last year and growth in its wholesale marijuana business.

Schwazze also chalked its quarterly losses up to a “non-cash inventory adjustment” of $13.1 million, which caused lower gross profit.

Last year, Schwazze went on an acquisition spree in its home state of Colorado and also expanded heavily into New Mexico. The company’s retail footprint grew by 50% to 63 cannabis storefronts.

That included:

The acquisition of Everest Apothecary, which came with 14 dispensaries, a cultivation facility and a manufacturing operation.

The acquisition of medical marijuana dispensary Standing Akimbo in Colorado Springs.

The acquisition of two shops in northern Colorado from Smokey’s.

Other highlights from last year include Schwazze rebranding its New Mexico cannabis shops as R. Greenleaf, tripling wholesale sales in Colorado and New Mexico, and further bolstering two of its key marijuana products: Lowell Farms pre-rolls and Wana Brands gummies.

As of Dec. 31, Schwazze had $358.1 million in total assets, including $19.2 million in cash, against total liabilities of $238.8 million.