   

Scott's CEO: Cannabis Market a 'Bloodbath'

Debra BorchardtFebruary 1, 20235min2890

Despite industry-wide challenges, CEO still believes in the promise of the cannabis sector.

Despite steep sales declines in its Hawthorne segment, which includes cannabis, the CEO of Scott’s Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), Jim Hagedorn, said he still believes in the growth of the cannabis sector.

But, he noted, “It is a bloodbath out there.”

In the company’s latest earnings call, Hagedorn called out the rollout of New York’s adult-use cannabis market.

“New York has tripped over itself in developing and implementing rules, which has prevented the market from reaching its near-term potential,” he said. “But let me make this clear, New York will become a monster market, and we will see it through.”

Scott’s interest in the Empire State starts with its investment in RIV Capital, which recently acquired New York medical marijuana operator Etain.

Etain had looked like it was sitting pretty as one of the initial 10 license holders in the state, poised to capitalize on legal adult-use sales. However, the state pivoted in the final stage of legalization and instead gave priority to social justice applicants. The original 10 license holders, which had made huge investments in the market with the hopes of recouping that money in the adult-use market, are now left holding the empty dime bag.

Hagedorn insisted there was progress in the value of the investment with RIV.

“RIV holds one of 10 vertically integrated licenses that include a growing and processing operation and four dispensaries, and is developing a state-of-the-art indoor growing facility in Buffalo,” he said. But it’s not all rosy, as RIV Capital is currently facing an investor lawsuit over the Etain acquisition.

Hawthorne

Hawthorne sales for the quarter fell by 30%, with additional declines projected of up to 20-25%.

“We will retain Hawthorne’s competitive advantage in the cannabis non-plant touching space and professional horticulture,” Hagedorn said about the unit. “We are the leading solution provider for growers, which differentiates us from those who are primarily distributors.”

But the company won’t be resting on its laurels as the market shifts, he added.

The trend toward indoor agriculture is a key sales driver for Hawthorne, with an estimated market size of up to $40 billion annually in the U.S. and a projected annual growth rate of 13.5% through 2030, he noted.

Chris Hagedorn, division president of Hawthorne, shared in the optimistic outlook.

“It’s something we remain really enthusiastic about. The last year had discouraging moments, of course, and anyone who’s been involved in the cannabis industry, I think, knows that, has experienced it,” Chris Hagedorn said. “But the commitment on our side – certainly on my side – remains pretty firm, and I think the upside that we have seen, it’s pushed out a little bit, but the end thesis is still in place.”

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

