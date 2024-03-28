Silver Spike sees NAV drop at the end of 2023

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SSIC) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. At the end of the quarter, Silver Spike delivered total investment income of $3.6 million and net investment income of $1.7 million, or $0.28 per share.

The company reported a net unrealized gain of $0.8 million during the quarter primarily related to the fair valuation of its debt investments. There was a $210,767 net realized loss from the sale of an investment during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Silver Spike also said that its investment portfolio had a fair value of $54.1 million. This included $46 million in secured loans in three portfolio companies and $8.1 million in secured notes in two portfolio companies.

The company’s net asset value per share decreased from $14.06 on September 30, 2023, to $13.77 on December 31, 2023. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on March 28, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 20, 2024.

CEO Scott Gordon said, “We are pleased to have announced a dividend of $0.25 per share. Despite the continued challenging environment for cannabis operators and investors, we are pleased with the continued strong performance of our portfolio companies and remain encouraged by signs of improved market dynamics for several state markets. We anticipate more attractive debt-related investment opportunities with favorable risk/reward characteristics throughout the remainder of 2024, and we will seek to add investments to the portfolio in a disciplined manner.”

Looking at the portfolio of companies, Silver Spike reported an unrealized appreciation for Verano, Stiizy, Curaleaf, and Dreamfields (Jeeter), but had an unrealized depreciation for PharmaCann.

At the end of 2023, Silver Spike said it had $32.6 million in available liquidity, comprising $32.6 million in cash equivalents.

Beyond cannabis

In February 2024, The company’s investment advisor SSC entered into a definitive agreement with Chicago Atlantic BDC Holdings, LLC for a joint venture. The joint venture causes an automatic termination of its existing investment advisory agreement with SSC. Upon the effectiveness of the new investment advisory agreement, the company would be renamed Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. and SSC would be renamed Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC.