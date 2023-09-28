   

Slideshow: GMR New York Summit 2023

Adam JacksonSeptember 28, 20231min00

Panelists shared their wins and frustrations.

Investors, analysts, and operators came together in New York City for the first-ever Green Market Report New York Summit earlier this month. Panelists shared their wins and frustrations as those participating continue to cope in a troubled state market still drunk with potential.

The event featured a range of guests representing different stakes in the game, including outdoor cultivators, conditional adult-use retailers, corporate medical operators, institutional investors, and even New York Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

By the end, what became clear was how tough the environment has been for everyone involved. Fighting prohibition was never going to be easy.

IMG_5293
IMG_5391
IMG_5343
IMG_5353
IMG_5409
IMG_5478
IMG_5450
IMG_5310
IMG_5461
IMG_5288
IMG_5467
IMG_5428
IMG_5416
IMG_5403
IMG_5407
IMG_5348

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

