Slideshow: GMR New York Summit 2023

Investors, analysts, and operators came together in New York City for the first-ever Green Market Report New York Summit earlier this month. Panelists shared their wins and frustrations as those participating continue to cope in a troubled state market still drunk with potential.

The event featured a range of guests representing different stakes in the game, including outdoor cultivators, conditional adult-use retailers, corporate medical operators, institutional investors, and even New York Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

By the end, what became clear was how tough the environment has been for everyone involved. Fighting prohibition was never going to be easy.