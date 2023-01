SMACKED is New York’s first social equity applicant dispensary to open. Roland Conner is the owner of SMACKED Village located in Greenwich Village in New York City. Conner had been incarcerated for cannabis but prefers to be called an entrepreneur, not an ex-con. Reuben McDaniel, CEO of DASNY was at the opening as well as Chris Webber, the former NBA player, who is also working with funding for social equity applicants.