   

Small Pharma Gets Green Light for Cybin Acquisition

Debra BorchardtOctober 18, 20232min00

The companies say the deal creates “strong synergies” by combining key assets, personnel, and capabilities.

Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its deal with Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN).

Cybin announced in August that it wanted to buy Small Pharma in an all-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close on or about Oct. 23, and shares of Small Pharma will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Green Market Report previously wrote that the move would combine the two companies’ efforts in developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions. The combined portfolio will include 28 granted patents and 158 pending patents, creating “strong synergies” by combining key assets, personnel, and capabilities.

The new entity will have a comprehensive clinical program that includes:

  • Testing the safety and effectiveness of intravenous (IV) DMT for major depression
  • Collecting extensive data from initial trials of IV DMT and deuterated DMT (dDMT)
  • Exploring easier and more comfortable ways for patients to receive these drugs.

Results from the initial trials of dDMT are expected by the end of 2023, which will help in making an informed decision to start a more advanced Phase 2 trial in the United States at the start of 2024 to test the effectiveness of dDMT in treating specific conditions.

The deal will also help scale the development of Cybin’s CYB003, its synthetic psilocybin, to Phase 3 in early 2024, following a planned Phase 2 safety and efficacy readout in late 2023.

The company said earlier this month that CYB003, in its sixth batch of patient testing of up to 12 milligrams, thus far has “shown to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile” with “no serious adverse events.”

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

