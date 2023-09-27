Small Pharma Sees Promise Pairing DMT Drug with Antidepressants

Biotech firm Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) reported encouraging data Tuesday from a study exploring the potential benefits of pairing its DMT-based drug, SPL026, with standard depression medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

The primary aim was to determine if patients could safely receive SPL026 without discontinuing their SSRI regimen. Previous studies required patients to halt SSRI use, which was often inconvenient.

The study included 171 patients with significant depression. Of these, 12 were on stable SSRI treatments, while five received no other medication for their depression.

Findings indicated that SPL026 was well-tolerated, with minor and non-serious side effects. The company also stated that the DMT drug appeared more effective when combined with SSRIs.

In a statement, Dr. Carol Routledge, the company’s chief medical and scientific officer, expressed surprise at the enhanced efficacy when SPL026 was paired with SSRIs.

“This small study is both interesting and warrants further exploration,” she said.

The company, which recently agreed to merge with Cybin, has remained steady toward its research and development efforts on several DMT-based treatments for depression, with promising results from clinical trials so far.

“These positive safety and tolerability results further support the patient access strategy for our DMT programs,” CEO George Tziras said. “There may be potential in the future to safely deliver a DMT-based treatment to patients on SSRIs that do not adequately relieve their depression symptoms.”

When it comes to advancing its psychedelics intellectual property, the company reported in its last earnings period that it has secured 23 patents with an additional 98 pending, all related to various DMT compounds.