Smart Sex Toy That Uses CBD Capsules Has Patent Application

A patented sex toy that uses a cannabis capsule? Welcome to 2023.

Israeli cannabis company BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) filed a full-scale PCT application on Jan. 5, under serial number PCT/IL2023/050016. The company already had a U.S. Provisional Patent Application with serial number 63/297,009 that it filed on Jan. 6, 2022, covering the monitoring and controlling aspects of its EZ-G device.

The EZ-G is pretty high tech, with Bluetooth and artificial intelligence capabilities. While it is mostly billed as a way to deliver CBD for women experiencing various ailments in their lady parts, it is also a smart sex toy.

According to the company statement, “The EZ-G device prototype uses sensors like a pressure sensor, temperature sensor, conductivity sensor, and heart rate sensor to determine what specifically enhances the users’ pleasure. The EZ-G device uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transmit and receive data from the device’s sensors on conditions of the user’s sexual organs, such as moisture levels and pressure variations due to muscle contraction.”

Bluetooth can be accessed through an app on a smartphone or other portable device to collect information about preferences and generate custom programs.

BYND says the data collected from the sensors is uploaded to a secure cloud, where it is combined with other anonymous users’ preferences, including the actual duration of operation of the adult device, lubrication level, and the ideal vibration level.

The EZ-G device is so smart that it can use the collected data and improve its operation to bring the user sexual satisfaction.

“The EZ-G device has evolved to provide treatment relief from sexual and mental problems, including the ability to have intercourse as it relates to anxiety and physical pain,” said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and director of BYND Cannasoft. “The device is capable of enhancing sexual pleasure and reducing sexual pain by dispensing low concentrations of CBD oil lubricant in a controlled manner.

“It could be configured to use disposable capsules that include the CBD lubricant, which could be dispensed in accordance with data collected by the sensors,” he said. “The sale of the disposable capsules containing the CBD lubricant would provide BYND Cannasoft with a revenue model much like the razor and the razor blade.”

Lest you think the device is only meant for the bedroom – think again. BYND suggests that the EZ-G could be a wearable sex toy. Apparently, there is an emerging trend in wearable sex toys for the thrill of clandestine public stimulation.