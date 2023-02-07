   

SNDL Saves Superette from Bankruptcy

Adam JacksonFebruary 7, 20233min2240

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Atlas to Snap up Cannabis Distributing Hub, Pharmacies for Channels to West

Business

Florida Medical Cannabis to Launch New Licensing Round, First Expansion Since 2017

BusinessMediaPrivate

High Times Could End up With Chicago Lawyer Stephen Kunkle

SNDL plans to maintain the Superette banner.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) finalized its purchase of Canadian dispensary chain Superette out of bankruptcy, with plans to support the brand and its stores.

The company announced today that it has successfully closed the acquisition, which received approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Dec. 20, 2022. Superette Group sought protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in September in response to Canadian market contraction and consolidation.

“We are pleased with the conclusion of the CCAA proceedings and are excited by the opportunity to bring stability to the Superette Group’s business,” SNDL CEO Zach George said. “As industry challenges persist, we see strategic opportunities to grow our retail banners through M&A activity where appropriate within our cannabis retail portfolio.”

George highlighted Superette’s “creative approach to retail and experiential and community-based marketing initiatives” as factors in pursuing the acquisition.

“The SNDL team is delighted to welcome the Superette brand to further enhance our cannabis retail operations and offerings while increasing our exposure in the Ontario market,” he said.

Superette sells private-label cannabis and noncannabis branded merchandise in stores with aesthetics that capture the minutiae of every-day retail environments. On Twitter, it pitches its stores as “flower shops for adults with good taste.”

SNDL had the shares of Superette Ontario transferred to Spirit Leaf so that it could, in turn, purchase all of the shares off Spirit Leaf.

The five Superette retail locations in Toronto and Ottawa were transferred back to Superette Ontario to help fund operations, and Superette’s intellectual property was transferred to SNDL directly. SNDL will license some of Superette’s IP to Spirit Leaf Ontario for their retail locations, the company said.

SNDL said that the Superette stores are “complementary to SNDL’s current cannabis retail and margin strategy and provide a differentiated retail experience to enhance the company’s market coverage and consumer reach.”

SNDL expects to carry on the Superette banner, which “will benefit from SNDL’s shared service model to provide for cost-effective operational support,” the company said.

Post Views: 224

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNumber of the Week: 25%

nextAtlas to Snap up Cannabis Distributing Hub, Pharmacies for Channels to West

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 53 mins

Atlas to Snap up Cannabis Distributing Hub, Pharmacies for Channels to West

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

SNDL Saves Superette from Bankruptcy

@GreenMarketRpt – 14 hours

Number of the Week: 25%

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.