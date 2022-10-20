   

Illinois Women in Cannabis

SPAC Announces Plan to Acquire New Mexico Cannabis Company

StaffOctober 20, 20222min1130

Related Articles

BusinessMediaPrivate

High Times Owes ExWorks $28.8 Million

BusinessLegal

Leaked Document Hints at Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization in Germany

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: October 19, 2022

BGP Acquisition Corp. agreed to acquire Craft 1861 Global.

BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U) (OTCQX: BGPPF) (OTCQX: BGPAF), a special purpose acquisition company based in British Columbia, has agreed to acquire Craft 1861 Global Inc.

Under the agreement, BGP will provide Craft with a $100 million equity investment and a $100 million committed and undrawn credit line, which BGP is currently in discussions with investors to establish.

BGP will issue 430,000 proportionate voting shares (convertible into 43,000,000 subordinate voting shares) to Craft Global shareholders in upfront equity consideration, complemented by an earn-out of an additional 100,000 Proportionate Voting Shares (convertible into 10,000,000 subordinate voting shares) based on certain trading price milestones.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Craft Global is a minority-led, U.S.-based health and wellness company. The company offers hemp-derived CBD products and operates a vertically integrated cannabis company in New Mexico under the banner 1861 Market.

Craft Global expects revenue to exceed $201 million in 2021, with an EBIDA of $72 million. After the transaction, the company’s pro forma market cap will be approximately $580 million.

This transaction is expected to serve as BGP’s qualifying transaction – a funding requirement for special purpose acquisition companies.

Following closing, BGP will continue to operate the business of Craft Global and intends to rename itself Craft 1861 Global Holdings. The new entity will remain a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws, where BGP has reserved the symbols “HUMN” and “HUMN.WT.”

Robert Aranda, CEO of Craft Global, is expected to continue as the new company’s CEO.


Post Views:
113

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

Illinois Women in Cannabis

previousHigh Times Owes ExWorks $28.8 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 20 mins

SPAC Announces Plan to Acquire New Mexico Cannabis Company

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

RT : Almost $30m??

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

We were thinking the same thing esp if you want to fight Google search

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.