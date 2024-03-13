SpringBig reports revenue increase in fourth quarter

Cannabis data company SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SBIG), reported earnings after markets closed on Tuesday. SpringBig announced its revenue increased 1% to $6.8 million. The company reported a net loss of $3.2 million versus a loss of $4.5 million in the prior year. The company said subscription revenue was up 10% year-on-year.

For the full year of 2023, SpringBig reported that revenue increased by 5% over 2022 to $28.1 million. The company said that subscription revenue was $22.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 14%. SpringBig also reported that its recurring subscription revenue now represents 79% of total revenue compared with 73% in the prior year.

Cutting back

During the company’s earnings call, Paul Sykes, Springbig’s CFO said, “We talked about the challenge in the current macro environment of ensuring we receive payment for our services and that while we have worked diligently with many clients to support them through the introduction of payment plans, it has inevitably also led to us having no choice in some cases but to cease servicing nonpaying clients. This, of course, impacts our reported revenues and has continued to be a factor during Q4.” The company said that it now making smaller customers prepay for services.

In addition to cutting out the non-paying customers, the company also cut expenses. Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $6.9 million, representing a 31% year-on-year reduction. At the end of the year, our employee count was 83 compared with 126 employees at the end of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 46% year-on-year due to cost rationalization towards the end of 2022 and during the current year, resulting in lower employee headcount.

Sykes added “After completing our $8 million debt financing shortly after the year-end, we now have a much stronger and cleaner balance sheet with our operating plan fully funded and capital that will enable the Company to continue to expand without further capital raises in the near term and to deliver shareholder value. We are pleased to have delivered revenue growth in 2023 despite the challenging macroenvironment, and with accelerating revenue growth driven by our recent launches, coupled with an optimized operating expense base we expect to generate Adjusted EBITDA* margins of 12% to 15% in 2024.”

Looking ahead

Despite ending the year on a high note, SpringBig guided its shareholders to lower revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The company said it currently expects revenue to be $6.4 million – $6.7 million. However, the full year of 2024 looks more promising. There Springbig said it currently expects revenue in the range of $29 million – $32 million.

The company’s cautious approach to the first quarter was explained on the earnings conference call as Springbig noted there were few holidays, which would impact its business. SpringBig also noted that it has new products coming on board during the year which is why it has a rosier outlook for the whole year.