State-Legal Psychedelics Therapy Programs have Key Similarities, Differences

Two states have legalized psilocybin, and other states (such as Michigan) have been making noise about being next. But as we saw with state-by-state cannabis legalization, there’s no uniform model yet for how to set up the systems and roll them out.

Oregon voters passed the 2020 Oregon Ballot Measure 109, making it the first state to both decriminalize psilocybin and legalize it for therapeutic use. Colorado, which was the first state to decriminalize psilocybin in 2019, legalized psychedelics-based therapy via Colorado Proposition 122 last month.

Here’s a closer look at the programs in Colorado and Oregon.

Similarities

The Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section will begin accepting applications for facility licenses on Jan. 2, 2023, just days after rule-making is slated to be completed – and about two years from when it was approved by voters. Until then, the OPS is in a development period, working to build a comprehensive regulatory framework for psilocybin services to license tracking and compliance case management system, securing and customizing a product tracking system, and more.

Colorado also has roughly two years to get its act together. The state must issue rules for drug testing standards, license requirements, and health and safety warnings by Jan. 1, 2024, and the state must begin accepting applications for licensed facilities to administer psilocybin by Sept. 30, 2024.

Colorado’s Proposition 122 legalizes psilocybin and psilocin, but the state reserved the option to legalize DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline in 2026. The Oregon measure covers just psilocybin-producing fungi and mixtures or substances containing a detectable amount of psilocybin.

Differences

Many of the differences start with the semantics:

Colorado establishes a “healing center” where psilocybin can purchased and used under the care of a licensed facilitator. Oregon establishes a “psilocybin service center” with a licensed facilitator.

Colorado’s psilocybin user would be called a “participant.” Oregon’s would be called a “client.”

But there are several more substances differences as well: