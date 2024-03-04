   

Stok’d dodges cannabis ad restrictions with ‘next to’ campaign

StaffMarch 4, 20241min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

Hemp companies sue New York over industry rules, ‘selective’ enforcement

BusinessPrivate

Native tribe to open first cannabis shop in North Carolina

Business

Washington lawmakers consider allowing cannabis waste to be used in ‘hempcrete,’ other goods

Stok’d positions itself as devious, but heroically so.

Reprinted with permission from Ad Age.

Creativity is all about problem-solving, and few problems are as frustrating to cannabis advertisers as being unable to advertise when and where they want. This week, we saw a clever solution to that dilemma from a Canadian cannabis brand.

For whatever reason, the cannabis industry – which suffers from extremely restrictive rules and regulations governing its advertising – doesn’t often produce creative work that’s all that great. (Maybe the rules are just too suffocating.)

This Stok’d campaign, though, is exactly what we’ve been waiting for – cannabis advertising that cleverly circumvents those draconian rules.

We’re putting the case study below, but be sure to check out the spots themselves.

In finding the solution from within the problem itself, Stok’d positions itself as devious, but heroically so – a retailer that won’t take no for an answer in engaging with consumers on its own terms.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHemp companies sue New York over industry rules, 'selective' enforcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.