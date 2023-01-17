Strong Revenue Figures Driving Numinus Wellness Growth

Yesterday, Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, released its financial results for the quarter ending November 30, 2022.

The company is one of the few in the industry reporting revenue growth, for the most part, because of its area of business concentration as a provider of therapy treatment services involving ketamine and Spravato.

Revenue grew 618% year-over-year to C$5.7 million. Their gross margin grew to 41.9% from 31.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a gross profit of C$2.4 million, representing an increase of C$1.1 million.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of C$26.4 million, down from C$41.8 in the previous quarter ending May, 2022, and also showed a net loss of C$6.2 million—C$1 million more than in 2021.

“We’re very pleased with the momentum that is building across all aspects of our business and the trajectory we’re on, making Numinus the first publicly traded psychedelic-focused company to achieve profitability, which we believe is likely to occur in the next 18 to 24 months,” Payton Nyquvest, founder and CEO of Numinus, said during the earnings call.

The company’s clinical network during Q1 2023 completed more than 19,774 client appointments, including one-on-one and group therapy sessions, neurology-related appointments, paid group programs, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAT), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and ketamine/spravato medicine appointments, representing a 13.7 percent increase in clinic appointments compared to more than 17,000 appointments in Q4 2022.

Numinus had 138 practitioners providing client treatments through its wellness clinics and virtual services, a 13.1 percent increase from the beginning of the quarter.

The company was especially busy during the end of 2022, launching a new financing option for clinic patients in Canada and expanding its ketamine-assisted therapy offering to its Toronto location in September.

Then on October 28, 2022, Numinus announced the launch of its Ketamine for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness Program, a new program to be introduced in clinics in Utah, British Columbia and Quebec.

All this is seen as good news for the company by investors. The stock rose 13.64% on the Toronto exchange on the financial report news, though earnings per share were down slightly. Analysts positioned the company as a strong buy, according to Yahoo finance.

Future plans include establishing Numinus as a key provider of psychedelic-assisted therapy training during this quarter, Nyquvest said that they submitted a clinical trial application to Health Canada to conduct experiential psilocybin-assisted therapy training research. “This new experiential training study will enable practitioners training to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy the ability to experience and observe psilocybin sessions and further our understanding of the treatment,” he said. “It is one of the first training programs with an experiential option, and something that further differentiates our broader practitioner training program from others offered.”

Numinus is initially launching the program at their clinic in Vancouver but expects to expand it to other locations.

Nyquvest also noted that the company has focused on acquiring and adapting clinics that can meet the needs of psychedelic-assisted therapy protocols to be used in the future, ensuring their clinics have therapy rooms large enough to comfortably hold a patient and two therapists, with the appropriate soundproofing and patient access to private bathrooms. “Not all wellness clinic companies currently offering ketamine-assisted therapy have taken the same strategy, and we’re confident that Numinus is the best-positioned clinic network to offer MDMA or psilocybin-assisted therapies as soon as they’re approved.”

Nyquvest concluded his remarks by noting that the main focus is now around practitioner recruitment. “It’s about just filling the capacity that we’ve got as we get prepared for some of these other psychedelic products that we anticipate coming online early next year,” he said.