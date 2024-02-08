   

Study: Police seizures of psilocybin up 369% since 2017

John SchroyerFebruary 8, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessCultivation

More sales fail to ease cannabis retail margins, affecting wholesale prices

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: February 7, 2024

BusinessPrivate

Treez sees surge in business in 2023

There’s been a surge in both the popularity and availability of magic mushrooms and their primary psychedelic compound, psilocybin, over most of the past decade, which has in turn driven police seizures of the drug to new heights, a new study reported.

Law enforcement agents across the United States in 2023 made 1,393 confiscations of psilocybin, up from just 402 in 2017, an eye-popping increase of 369%, according to the study, authored by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and other members of the National Drug Early Warning System.

The amount of psilocybin seized also quadrupled in the same seven-year period, the study found, to 844 kilograms last year from 226 kilograms in 2017, according to data from the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program.

The highest percentage of psilocybin confiscations were concentrated in the American Midwest, with 36%, followed by the American West, with 33%, the study found.

But the biggest percentage of psilocybin confiscated, 43%, came from the American West, the study reported.

The seizures indicate that the “popularity and availability of this psychedelic may be increasing,” Dr. Joseph Palamar, the lead author of the study, said in a press release.

Palamar said that “heightened prevention efforts and harm-reduction education may be necessary” as psychedelics like magic mushrooms continue to gain ground with U.S. consumers, and advocated for more research on psilocybin effects and the impacts of decriminalization moves such as in Oregon and Colorado in recent years.

The study by Palamar and his colleagues was first published on Feb. 6 in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. As part of the study, the team analyzed 4,526 psilocybin seizure reports from January 2017 through December 2022. They categorized the annual number of confiscations and the total weight of seized drugs by state. Then, they organized the data into four main census regions in the country: the Northeast, West, South, and Midwest.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMore sales fail to ease cannabis retail margins, affecting wholesale prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.