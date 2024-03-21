   

Subversive Capital ETF shutting down

Debra BorchardtMarch 21, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: March 21, 2024

Business

Boost expected for Illinois cannabis sales this year

BusinessPublic

Hempacco expanding footprint with partial acquisition of Covalent CBD

The ETF will cease trading on the Cboe on March 28.

Subversive Capital ETF (CBOE: LGLZ) joins the list of cannabis ETFs that have closed. According to an SEC filing on March 20, Tidal Investments LLC, the fund’s investment adviser, and Subversive Capital Advisor LLC, the fund’s investment subadviser, recommended that the board of trustees of Tidal ETF Trust close and liquidate the fund.

“Unfortunately, marketing efforts have not proven effective, and the Fund’s net assets have not reached the level needed to offset operating costs,” the company said in the filing. “Tidal and Subversive Capital are of the view that the Fund cannot conduct its business and operations in an economically efficient manner over the long term. The Board determined, after considering the combined recommendation of Tidal and Subversive Capital, that it is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate and terminate the Fund.”

The ETF will quit trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on March 28. The fund will not accept purchase orders after this date.

According to the ETF’s fact sheet, the fund had roughly half a million dollars in assets under management and had a year-to-date performance of 20.6%.

The filing noted that shareholders may sell their holdings before the closing date. However, from March 28 through April 5, shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers. There is no assurance that there will be a market for the fund’s shares during this period.

The fund will be liquidating its holdings and once distributions are complete, the fund will terminate.

The ETF’s top five holdings are:

  • GREEN THUMB INDS INC SWAP, 37.88%
  • CURALEAF HLDGS INC SWAP, 21.96%
  • First American Government Obligations Fund 12/01/2, 17.81%
  • VERANO HLDGS CORP SWAP, 14.81%
  • CRESCO LABS INC SWAP, 8.28%

Numerous cannabis ETFs have closed in the past year as valuations slumped and burned buyers refused to step back in and add to their pain.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew report offers critique, course correction on cannabis social equity programs

nextSNDL delivers rising revenue for 2023 as it lowers losses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.