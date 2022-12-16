How Supernet Plans to Become the American Express of Cannabis

This interview was conducted with Michael Tsang, chief executive officer of fintech firm Supernet. It has been edited for length and clarity.

SuperNet is not just merely a payment powering solution for the cannabis space, but an end-to-end payment network akin to Discover and American Express.

The SuperNet team, headed by CEO Michael Tsang, includes industry experts Dress Wedding, who co-founded Harborside, and Debra Wohlrab, a former Mastercard executive with 35 years of experience in global financial services.

The firm has set out to snap up new credit card holders by partnering with financial institutions and merchants, and it is the only payment network that officially accepts and grants permission to process transactions from cannabis merchants.

Tsang recently sat down with Green Market Report to discuss the financial future of cannabis.

What is Supernet?

We’re a payment processor, and we’re a credit card network. We own all the technology, which is important because the example of the cashless ATM debacle, where you don’t know the endpoints and they’re out of compliance and things like that – where you have to answer to a lot of other companies to make it happen.

We became all those endpoints so that No. 1, when we provide something to the marketplace, we know that we can do it from a legal standpoint. We run it through our lawyers and our data center regulators. And once we find out what we can do, we roll it out. And then we never change our mind because we don’t like cannabis or something comes up.

A lot of these companies that provide services, they tend to have one toe in and one toe out. There’s no official stance in powering different things. But that can change at a moment’s notice. And the payment industry is so big. They can’t see all the transactions. So, they’ve had to actively go after the market in order to shut it down and really know what’s going on.

So, that’s why it’s hot mess.

So, the parent company is Super Processor. Can you tell me about that?

That’s our payment processor. Our direct competitors are Marqeta, Worldpay, Fiserv. Those mega payment processing companies. They service the market with their technologies, and you’ll hear about them because they usually power the sales offices and brand themselves more than actual payment processors.

You hear companies like PayPal, Square, Stripe – none of those are payment processors. They’re powered by one of those large guys. And so it’s kind of a weird world of payments in the way how we operate.

Supernet would be the American Express. Square is just the reseller. Yeah, some front-end technology facing consumers, but they have no back-end technology for processing payments. And they have a good marketing program and some POS systems that they’ve white labeled for themselves.

How do you simplify the concept of credit rails and what type of void Supernet is trying to fill, especially in the cannabis space?

The best way to look at us is if American Express suddenly decided to allow their credit cards to be spent at cannabis dispensaries. That’s the best way to look at us.

What would happen if American Express tomorrow said, “We’re going to allow the entire cannabis industry to accept American Express?”

Does that make an American Express cannabis credit card? No. They’re still American Express. They’re the consumer credit card. So, we’re gonna have, like, a real consumer credit card where we’re the lender, we’re the network, we’re the money service business behind it that issues that credit card to be used for our consumers to buy groceries, to buy coffee, and to buy cannabis.

Where’s the company right now and where does it want to be?

So, we’re just starting out. We have a lot of channel partners that are signed up or signing up.

We’re also powering a lot of the solutions that are out there and replacing what they Band-Aided together with real compliance solutions from us, so that we’ll get to the market faster.

Where we’re at right now is we’ll run our first transactions next week. Our first credit cards are already printed. We do have about 20,000 merchants coming online in the general market.

We’re hoping by the end of next year to have at least a million cards into the marketplace. We’re well on our way there now. There’s other things happening in the general fintech side that may propel us exponentially, which I can’t really unfortunately talk about yet, but it involves debit. We’re a credit network now, but we will in the short-term become a debit network also.

What kind of companies or financial outlets are you looking to work with? What sort of payments from other financial providers would Supernet like to power using its rails?

That’s good question. So, banks are good partners. We have a relationship with Green Check Verified. They’re a compliance company that basically helps banks come online with taking cannabis deposits. And they do a lot more than that, but we will work on replacing all their payment rails for them, enabling to them to issue credit cards to consumers, enable them to resell wholesale credit card options to their bank partners and credit union partners.

We’re looking to partner with companies that have books of businesses, a group of customers already. We have some delivery companies coming along and POS companies that are co-branding cards with us.

So, we’re looking for all the sales offices out there. All the companies that might have thought we were competition, but really we’re a utility. We help them accomplish their goals faster and more compliantly without having to hide the fact that their transactions are cannabis.

So, cannabis companies can use this card as a marketing tool like any other business would?

Exactly. I get texts all time from dispensaries I go to about clearance items. You can use this credit card tool the way that Starbucks does it. If you’re a Starbucks customer, you get all these multipliers, like getting points for getting certain products, right? They’re trying to move the clearance items.

We would be able to do the same thing on our platform where it protects a brand more, as opposed to doing clearance items. It doesn’t create a brand loyalty when you put a clearance sign up. This is a new, better way to move clearance items.

There’s always a trade off, right? It’s not a debit card. What kind of interest rates and or charges do the cards plan on carrying? What is the cost to the consumer?

Just like any other credit card, it’ll depend on the underwriting of their credit and everything else. But our credit card is more competitive than most of the cards are out there from a consumer protection standpoint. Everything from having lower interest rates to just being friendlier towards them in terms of fees.

If you’re an active service member, we reduce a lot of the fees also to make sure that it’s accommodating during different scenarios. But overall, it’s it’s going to be better than most of the credit cards that are out there in terms of competitiveness.

I wanted to get a better idea of how Supernet is finding plays in what you already knew was going to happen – this cashless ATM Band-Aid solution. What are companies or operators saying? What do you say to them and what’s next?

There’s two things. Number one, everybody’s scrambling right now to set up PIN debit, right? We have PIN debit partners that we’re working with, where we don’t do the processing because we think that there’s limited lifecycle to that business also. But we are collaborating so that we can offer that along with Supernet credit card acceptance.

We’re working with some of these PIN debit providers so that we can bundle a solution. They still have the PIN debit, and then you can now offer Supernet as a credit card acceptance point. So now you have credit and debit, which never has been available to them.

But the questions that have been coming to us are like, “We just need something.” What’s interesting about the marketplace that people are tired. The last 14 years have just been really tough for merchants. And so they’re looking for more longer term solutions now, as opposed to another Band-Aid. That’s where it really provides us a lot of benefit, because we’re not a Band-Aid, we’re a long-term solution.

That’s something that people are starting to wrap their minds about now.

Is there anything that we didn’t talk about or anything you want to reiterate?

When federal legalization does happen for the cannabis industry, whenever the card networks are ready, they’re not going to come in until it’s legal on the federal level, we know that for sure. And so when it does, we’re a payment processor at the end of the day.

All the merchants that are with us on the credit side, we would just add the other payment types when they’re ready. And they just have to sign an addendum. So, it’d be a really easy add on when they do allow it.

We would make it easier to share data with them. And hopefully our data that we share them will help them get ready to provide their services into the marketplace.