Survey: Cannabis-Based Medicine Epidiolex Works 'Across Age Groups'

John SchroyerDecember 5, 20222min2240

Epidiolex remains the only cannabis-derived medicine approved by the U.S. FDA.

Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) announced that its anti-epileptic over-the-counter cannabis drug, Epidiolex, has been found to be effective “across age groups,” not just young children, according to a survey of caregivers presented recently at a gathering of the American Epilepsy Society.

The survey – which compiled online responses from 498 caregivers of patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome or Dravet Syndrome – found that solid majorities of patients experienced reduced seizures and other positive effects, such as improved sleep and physical functions, within a month of beginning Epidiolex, which relies on cannabidiol as its main ingredient.

The successes were without respect to any age, researchers found, which could have significant ramifications for epileptic patients writ large, since Epidiolex remains the only cannabis-based medicine approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Researchers that conducted the survey found that:

  • 84% of all patients experienced a decrease in the number of seizures, regardless of age.
  • 77% of patients aged 18 or younger experienced a decrease in seizure severity.
  • 75% of those older than 18 also had a similar decrease.

The survey also found that more than 80% of all patients across age groups also experienced improvement in:

  • Alertness
  • Cognitive function
  • Executive function
  • Emotional function
  • Social function

For children under 18, the most commonly reported improvement was the ability to learn new things, and for those over 18, it was improved alertness, the survey found.

