Swedish study looks at psychedelic treatments for teens with psychotic symptoms

A Swedish study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) looked at treating teens with psychotic symptoms with psychedelic drugs and found that there was some success in alleviating the issues. However, the authors cautioned that the evidence remained limited and further studies were needed.

Otto Simonsson, Ph.D., Miriam A. Mosing, Ph.D., and Walter Osika, MD, Ph.D. wrote that In a cross-sectional study of 16,255 adolescent twins, “psychedelic use was significantly associated with lower rates of psychotic symptoms when adjusting for other drug use.”

However, “psychedelic use was significantly associated with more manic symptoms for individuals with a higher genetic vulnerability to schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder than for individuals with a lower genetic vulnerability.”

The authors said the study was important because, while psychedelic-assisted therapy has shown promise in the treatment of certain psychiatric disorders, little is known about the potential risk of psychotic or manic symptoms following naturalistic psychedelic use, especially among adolescents.

Study details

This study included a large sample of adolescent twins (assessed at age 15, 18, and 24) born between July 1992 and December 2005 and cross-sectionally evaluated the associations between past psychedelic use and psychotic or manic symptoms at age 15 years. Individuals were included if they answered questions related to past use of psychedelics and then the authors analyzed the data from October 2022 to November 2023.

According to the article, study participants came from the Child and Adolescent Twin Study in Sweden (CATSS), conducted by the Swedish Twin Registry, which includes data on Swedish twins who – together with their parents – were invited to participate in the first time at age 9. At age15, 16,255 twins answered questions about past use of LSD or psilocybin. Among these, 15,862 and 15,717 answered questions about psychotic and manic symptoms, respectively.

One drawback to the study was that the authors noted that most participants who reported psychedelic use (99%) also reported the use of cannabis, stimulants, sedatives, opioids, inhalants, or performance enhancers, which made it difficult to disentangle the specific associations with psychedelic use.

The study had ethical approval by the Swedish Ethical Review Authority. The twins provided consent for questionnaires, and parents provided consent for parent questionnaires.

The study also discussed industry concerns that people with psychotic or bipolar disorders are often excluded from clinical trials of psychedelic-assisted therapy over fears that the treatments could induce a psychotic episode.

However, excluding these patients also limits the possibility of quantifying psychiatric risks. The study though concluded that there does seem to be evidence to support the exclusion of these patients.

