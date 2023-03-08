   

Tech Firm Treez Partners with New York CAURD Coalition for Trainings

John SchroyerMarch 8, 20232min2190

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

IM Cannabis Corp. to Lay Off At Least 20% of Workers in Major Restructuring

Business

Oklahoma Voters Reject Adult-Use Cannabis in Low-Turnout Special Election

BusinessPrivate

Housing Works Cannabis Manager Finds Joy In Serving Customers From All Walks Of Life

The trainings are scheduled to begin later this month and will be live and in-person.

Cannabis technology firm Treez is partnering with a New York cannabis trade organization to provide free entrepreneurship training to retail license winners, the company announced in a press release.

Treez will work with the New York CAURD Coalition to train retail permit winners on “everything from how to run a successful retail dispensary to maximizing profit margin and operational efficiency through data and analytics provided through point of sale and digital payment technology,” according to the announcement.

The trainings are scheduled to begin later this month and will be live and in-person.

“These future retailers will be at the forefront of what will become one of the biggest cannabis markets in the world,” Treez Marketing Vice President John Ucciferri said in the release. “As active and committed members of the New York cannabis community, we see it as our duty to provide them with the tools and expertise that Treez has built over years as an industry leader.”

California-based Treez was one of eight competitors that lost out to Oregon-based Dutchie on a bid in December to be New York state’s exclusive provider of point-of-sale software systems to conditional adult use retail dispensary (CAURD) license winners.

Post Views: 219

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOklahoma Voters Reject Adult-Use Cannabis in Low-Turnout Special Election

nextIM Cannabis Corp. to Lay Off At Least 20% of Workers in Major Restructuring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

IM Cannabis Corp. to Lay Off At Least 20% of Workers in Major Restructuring

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Tech Firm Treez Partners with New York CAURD Coalition for Trainings

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Oklahoma Voters Reject Adult-Use Cannabis in Low-Turnout Special Election

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.