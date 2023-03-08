Tech Firm Treez Partners with New York CAURD Coalition for Trainings

Cannabis technology firm Treez is partnering with a New York cannabis trade organization to provide free entrepreneurship training to retail license winners, the company announced in a press release.

Treez will work with the New York CAURD Coalition to train retail permit winners on “everything from how to run a successful retail dispensary to maximizing profit margin and operational efficiency through data and analytics provided through point of sale and digital payment technology,” according to the announcement.

The trainings are scheduled to begin later this month and will be live and in-person.

“These future retailers will be at the forefront of what will become one of the biggest cannabis markets in the world,” Treez Marketing Vice President John Ucciferri said in the release. “As active and committed members of the New York cannabis community, we see it as our duty to provide them with the tools and expertise that Treez has built over years as an industry leader.”

California-based Treez was one of eight competitors that lost out to Oregon-based Dutchie on a bid in December to be New York state’s exclusive provider of point-of-sale software systems to conditional adult use retail dispensary (CAURD) license winners.