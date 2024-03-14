   

TerrAscend gets financial boost from newer markets in 2023
TerrAscend Executive Chairman Jason Wild chats with Green Market Report's Debra Borchardt at the 2023 Finance Summit.

March 14, 2024

Maryland's adult-use sales continue to drive growth for the multistate operator.

Multistate operator TerrAscend Corp. (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF) reported revenue for 2023 of $317.3 million, a year-over-year sales increase of 28% in 2023, driven in large part by Maryland and New Jersey.

That figure is just slightly below Yahoo Finance’s average analyst estimate of $320.2 million.

For the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2023, revenue was up 25.5% from the same period a year ago, clocking in at $86.6 million.

Despite the solid revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss from continuing operations for both the fourth quarter and full year of $41.8 million and $82.3 million, respectively. The fourth-quarter’s loss was a significant increase from the prior-year period’s $2 million, which the company attributed to non-cash impairment charges related to its operations in California and Michigan.

The full-year loss, however, was a significant improvement over the $299.4 million reported in 2022.

Fourth-quarter details

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 48.2%, compared to 44.6% in the fourth quarter 2022. The company attributed the improvement to:

  • Yield improvements in New Jersey
  • Margin optimization in Michigan
  • Commencement of adult-use sales in Maryland

Despite the strength of Maryland overall, the gross margin in the quarter was down sequentially after equipment malfunctioned that led to a crop failure.

In New Jersey, retail sales reportedly declined, however, that was offset by a “more than doubling” of wholesale sales in that state.

Free cash flow was $7.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. During the quarter, payments were made related to $4.1 million of debt paydown and $4.7 million of cash distributions to the company’s New Jersey partners.

Full-year results

For all of 2023, TerrAscend’s gross margin climbed 9.3 percentage points to 50.3%, once again driven by revenue gains in Maryland and New Jersey. Optimization efforts in Michigan and Pennsylvania also gave the margin a boost for the year.

At the end of the year, the company reported having cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million. That’s down slightly from the $26.8 million on hand as of Dec. 31, 2022.

 

