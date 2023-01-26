TGOD Is Now BZAM

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is changing its name from “The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.” to “BZAM Ltd.” In addition to changing the company name, the ticker symbol will also switch from TGOD and TGODF to “BZAM” on the CSE and “BZAMF” on the OTCQX. TGOD acquired the shares of BZAM in November 2022 resulting in one large shareholder owning 49.5% of the company.

“This Name Change marks a new era,” said Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer of the company. “It reflects our larger portfolio of brands and facilities, and our ability to reach a broader consumer base to realize our vision of being one of Canada’s favorite sources for cannabis.”

The company’s new corporate website, www.BZAM.com, will launch following the completion of the name change. BZAM Cannabis is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer focused on branded consumer goods, cultivation, processing, and people. The BZAM Cannabis family includes core recreational cannabis brands BZAM, -ness, and TABLE TOP, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, SuperFlower, and Snackbar.

Earlier this week, The Green Organic Dutchman released 1,142,857 common shares held in an indemnity escrow account upon the closing of the acquisition of Galaxie Shares, to two vendors of the Galaxie Shares. The remaining 7,428,571 common shares held in the indemnity escrow account will be returned to the treasury and canceled. In addition, an aggregate of 1,120,226 common shares of the “BZAM Shares” will be issued to the company’s largest shareholder, at a deemed issuance price of $0.596 per BZAM Shares.

The company also announced that Mr. Bassam Alghanim has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective as of January 24, 2023. Alghanim was recently named to the board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. Tony Moschella. Alghanim managed and expanded Alghanim Industries, a multi-national conglomerate. Later, Mr. Alghanim spearheaded the acquisition of a controlling stake in Gulf Bank, becoming Chairman in 1999. After leading Gulf Bank for over nearly 10 years, during which it experienced profound growth, Mr. Alghanim moved on to hold diplomatic posts.