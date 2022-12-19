   

Agrify

Increase in THC Potency Lawsuits a Cautionary Tale for Businesses

John SchroyerDecember 18, 20224min3020

Related Articles

Business

Bilked Paragon Coin Investors May Get Some Money Back

Business

Avant Brands Buys Out 3PL Ventures, Wins Bid for Kelowna Grow Facility

BusinessReal Estate

Cresco Labs Joins Effort to Spark Cannabis Innovation at 1871 Chicago

There's no shortage of lawyers ready and eager to file suit.

There’s been a spike recently in lawsuits filed against cannabis companies that have allegedly been inflating THC potency numbers on products they’re selling, ostensibly to appeal to consumers looking for the strongest cannabis they can find.

At least five such suits have been filed just since October, all potential class actions, all still active, all near-carbon copies of each other, and all by the same Southern California law firm – Dovel & Luner LLP:

  • Jasper Centeno v. DreamFields Brands Inc., which alleges that the parent company of “Jeeter” brand products overestimated the THC content by 70%-100%, according to a press release. The case was filed Oct. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
  • Rocky Willeford v. Greenfield Organix Inc. and LPF JV Corporation, which alleges that the makers of the “King Roll” brand of pre-rolled joints were “systematically overstating the THC content to deceive consumers,” according to a press release. The case was filed Oct. 28 in Monterey County Superior Court.
  • Shanti Gallard v. Ironworks Collective and STIIIZY LLC, which alleges that pre-rolls sold by the company and labeled as having 50% THC or higher only contained 33-34% THC. The case was filed on Dec. 6 in L.A. County Superior Court.
  • Aaron Argueta v. V.O. Leasing Corp., which alleges that some of the Presidential brand of pre-rolled joints advertised as having over 50% THC actually contained 19-21% THC. The case was filed Dec. 7 in L.A. County Superior Court.
  • Buntarn Lun v. Lowell Farms Inc. and Cypress Manufacturing Company, which alleges that the Lowell Smokes brand of pre-rolls advertised as having 38% THC actually contained 18-21% THC. The case was filed Dec. 14 in L.A. County Superior Court.

“Consumers are willing to pay more for cannabis products with higher THC content, and expect to pay less for cannabis products with lower THC content,” Christin Cho, one of the attorneys leading all five cases, said in a news release.

“We look forward to holding defendants accountable for their actions,” Cho added.

Indeed, Cho’s firm specializes in class action lawsuits and states on its website that most such cases wind up settling out of court and never make it to trial.

Which means all of the companies that Cho is targeting can expect – at the very least – fairly significant legal pressure to pay out significant sums to make these cases disappear. The primary question is likely how much it will take to satisfy the plaintiffs in these cases, and just how much ammunition Cho and her clients may have to use as leverage during settlement negotiations.

Bottom line: There’s no shortage of lawyers ready and eager to file suit on behalf of aggrieved customers, particularly since both lab testing and potency labeling are required by state regulations in California.

And the problem of both mislabeling and lab shopping for desired – though inaccurate – potency results is rampant, particularly in California, the suits allege.

Which makes all of these cases cautionary tales for other manufacturers who may be tempted to also inflate their numbers so as to appeal to customers looking for the strongest high. Depending on the margins, the risk of a class action suit might not be worth the sales bump.

Post Views: 302

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousMaryland Cannabis Commission Chief Stepping Down

nextCresco Labs Joins Effort to Spark Cannabis Innovation at 1871 Chicago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Bilked Paragon Coin Investors May Get Some Money Back

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Avant Brands Buys Out 3PL Ventures, Wins Bid for Kelowna Grow Facility

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Cresco Labs Joins Effort to Spark Cannabis Innovation at 1871 Chicago

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.