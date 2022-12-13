The Daily Hit: December 13, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Dec. 13, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Green Thumb Taps New Executives in C-Suite Shuffle

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) has chosen four new executives to help spearhead the Chicago-based operator’s management team, the company said in a Tuesday release. The news comes a couple months after three of Green Thumb’s four independent board members departed in in October, along with company’s general counsel and corporate secretary, Beth Burk. All three directors were part of the company’s audit committee. Read more here.

High Tide Begins Selling Cannabis Seeds to US After DEA Signs Off

Canadian-based marijuana company High Tide (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has commenced online sales of cannabis seeds directly to U.S. consumers, now that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency clarified earlier this year that it considers seeds to be akin to hemp, which is federally legal. Read more here.

Laid-Off Trulieve Worker Files Possible Class Action Suit

Florida-based Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) may have a class-action lawsuit on its hands now that one ex-worker has filed suit against the business and is claiming she and “other similarly situated employees” didn’t receive a mandatory 60-day notification prior to losing their jobs. Read more here.

New York Hosts Dispensary Showroom in The Bronx

Bronx Community Foundation, partners, and CAURD applicants launched The Bronx Dispensary Showroom: A Cannabis Retail Pop-Up Experience recently. It featured a built-out model of a New York State-compliant dispensary, demonstrating the entire cannabis retail experience. Educational and workforce programming focused on opportunities to build generational wealth in under-resourced communities harmed by cannabis prohibition. Learn more here.

Could Residency Lawsuits Upend Social Equity in Cannabis?

A series of lawsuits challenging residency requirements in at least three states has some advocates of cannabis industry social equity programs worried that those programs could be in jeopardy. And they have good reason to be concerned. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

New Hampshire

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the New Hampshire House of Representatives announced on Monday that they will be jointly filing a bill to legalize marijuana for the 2023 session – a bipartisan effort that’s backed by key advocacy and industry stakeholder groups. Read more here.

Massachusetts

Cannabis prices in Massachusetts have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run. Read more here.

Washington state

Looking to the new year, some of Washington state’s cannabis businesses are focused on safety challenges, including ongoing store robberies, and preparing for the potential of interstate marijuana commerce. That’s according to the Washington CannaBusiness Association (WACA), a trade association in the state that represents marijuana retailers, producers, processors, transporters and banks. Read more here.