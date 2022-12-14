The Daily Hit: December 14, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Dec. 14, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Dutchie Founders Sue the Company for Orchestrating a Coup

The founders of e-commerce cannabis company Dutchie are suing the current leaders and accusing them of orchestrating a coup. Dutchie was founded in 2017 by brothers Ross and Zachary Lipson and was originally called Courier Plus Inc. The two say they were improperly kicked out of the company by the current board and are insisting they are still directors and officers of the company.

California Testing Lab Shutters Without Notice, Lays Off All Employees

A longstanding cannabis testing lab in northern California suddenly closed its doors this week with almost no notice to employees or clients, multiple sources confirmed to Green Market Report on Wednesday. Santa Rosa-based Sonoma Lab Works is now effectively shut down, said one former employee who requested anonymity.

Report: Georgia Court of Appeals to Rule on Medical Marijuana Licensing Case

The Georgia Court of Appeals will weigh in on a lawsuit that alleges the state's medical marijuana licensing process – which granted permits to two companies, Florida-based Trulieve and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences to manufacture and sell cannabis oils – was corrupt.

Michigan’s November Cannabis Sales Jump 33% Over Last Year

Despite challenges in the cannabis industry, the state of Michigan reported that its November sales jumped by 33.2% over last year to $203.4 million. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency reports cannabis sales on a monthly basis and separates the data by medical and adult use.

New Jersey Consumption Lounges Face Strict Rules

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) recently approved proposed rules and regulations for cannabis consumption lounges in the state, but if some things don't change, it will be difficult for these businesses to be profitable.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Source

The Source, a marijuana shop in Northampton, Massachusetts, that opened only in March, will close Friday. It's the first marijuana shop in the state to shut down since the first legal adult-use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton, which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.

New York hemp

As New York prepares for the imminent launch of legal adult-use marijuana sales, the governor has signed a bill aimed at expanding the state's hemp market by promoting collaborative partnerships to identify more opportunities to utilize the crop and its derivatives for packaging, construction, and other purposes.