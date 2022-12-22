The Daily Hit: December 22, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Dec. 22, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Trulieve Settles Worker Death Investigation With OSHA

Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Thursday that it’s reached a deal with the federal government that will ramp up worker protections at its manufacturing facilities nationwide. The investigation stemmed from the death of Lorna McMurrey, a worker at a Trulieve facility in Massachusetts. Read more here.

D.C. Council Approves Massive Medical Marijuana Program Expansion

Councilors this week unanimously approved an enormous expansion of the medical marijuana program to ostensibly get quasi-legal “gifting” businesses into the licensed medical side of the trade. And it’s all a workaround to how Congress has prevented city leaders for the better part of a decade from standing up a fully recreational cannabis market. Read more here.

Detroit Awards 33 Marijuana Licenses After Yearslong Legal Battle

The city of Detroit on Thursday announced it had awarded marijuana licenses to 33 companies, capping a yearslong legal battle about who gets to sell recreational cannabis in the city. There were 90 applications for dispensaries, “micro facilities” that grow up to 100 plants, and consumption lounges in the first of three rounds of applications. Read more here.

MediPharm Labs, VIVO Cannabis to Merge

Canadian marijuana companies MediPharm (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) and VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQB: VVCIF) are on track to merge next year in an all-equity deal, as long as shareholders and regulators approve. The newly combined company is projected to bring in $36.5 million in revenue per year and become profitable by the second half of 2024. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) closed on a commercial loan secured by a cultivation and manufacturing facility located in West Virginia for aggregate gross proceeds of $18.9 million. Trulieve will pay interest at a fixed rate of 7.3% for the first five years of the 10-year loan. After five years, the rate resets at five-year Treasury plus 3.5% for the remainder of the loan. Read more here.

Deep Roots Harvest

Dispensary workers from Deep Roots Harvest in West Wendover, Nevada, voted this week to join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 711. The workers voted 14-to-8 in favor of the union. Deep Roots Harvest is the only dispensary in West Wendover. It sits on the border of Nevada and Utah, serving patients and customers from both states and visitors that pass through.