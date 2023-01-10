The Daily Hit: January 10, 2023

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Jan. 10, 2023.

ON THE SITE

Virginia Governor Wants a Cannabis Crackdown

The Republican governor of Virginia is asking state lawmakers to give him more tools to crack down on largely unregulated cannabis products and retailers, particularly hemp-derived goods such as delta-8 or delta-10 edibles. Gov. Glenn Youngkin included several such requests in his 2023 state budget proposal. Read more here.

Michigan Company Faces Class Action Suit Over Unsolicited Texts

Massachusetts-based Aey Holdings, which does business as Gage Cannabis Co., is being sued by a Michigan woman who said the company violated federal telemarketing laws when it sent unsolicited texts about its products. In Thursday’s case filed in the Western District of Michigan, plaintiff Nicole Sapphire said the company ignored her “repeated opt-out demands and continued to send plaintiff further text messages.” Read more here.

Maine Recreational Cannabis Sales Nearly Double in 2022

The New England state sold $159 million in cannabis last year, up from $82 million in 2021, Maine Public Radio reported. The number of licensed retailers increased 20% to more than 110. Read more here.

Connecticut Opens Doors to Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Dispensaries can sell cannabis products to nonmedical customers – so long as they’ve completed the steps necessary to comply with the new rules. As of Monday, nine retailers had been approved, though not all of them will launch recreational sales on day one. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) will expand its new Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand to the state of Washington following a successful June launch in California. Washington ranks in the top 10 cannabis markets in the U.S. as well as one of the first with legalization dating back to 2012, making it a priority market for establishing and growing the Mary Jones business. Read more here.

Irwin Naturals Inc. & Braxia Scientific Corp.

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) signed a letter of intent to enter into a partnership with Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), a medical research company providing ketamine and psilocybin treatments for mental health disorders, to launch clinical research services across Irwin’s growing U.S. based network of clinics, Emergence. Read more here.

Grassdoor

More than 300 drivers and warehouse workers at Grassdoor, a cannabis delivery service, have joined Teamsters Local 630. Read more here.