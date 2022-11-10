The Daily Hit: November 10, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Nov. 10, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Tyson 2.0 Creates Parent Company with Ric Flair

TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, and Ric Flair Drip, world-renowned pro-wrestler Ric Flair’s cannabis line, announced that they are joining forces under a new parent company, Carma Holdings LLC. Additionally, TYSON 2.0’s board of directors will transition to Carma, with the announcement of the addition of attorney Alex Spiro. Read more here.

Aurora Cannabis Flexes Tightened Balance Sheet Even as Sales Fall



Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Nasdaq: ACB) (TSX: ACB) saw fiscal first-quarter net revenue for medical cannabis fall 23% year-over-year to C$36.6 million, and down 14% over the quarter, while adult-use cannabis revenue fell 28% year-over-year to C$13.7 million. Read more here.

Glass House Brands Delivers on Optimistic Q3 Forecast

Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS.A.U, GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF, GHBWF) set big expectations for the third quarter – and then promptly delivered. The vertically integrated operator reported revenue of $28.3 million for the quarter, up 72% versus the second quarter and up 65% from the same period a year ago. Read more here.

Leafly Revenue Edges Up, Even After Steep Layoffs

Stock for Leafly Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LFLY) was up 6% on Thursday after the bell, when the company reported financial results for the third quarter showing revenue in line with expectations. Revenues totaled $11.8 million, up 8.1% over the third quarter last year, in line with Yahoo Finance’s average analysts’ estimate of $11.75 million. Read more here.

Colorado Green Lights Certain Psychedelics with a Slim Victory

Voters in Colorado passed a ballot initiative that would permit adults 21 and older to possess certain psychedelics and create a framework for state-licensed psilocybin “healing centers.” With 88% of the vote counted, Proposition 122 garnered 51.4% of the votes, a margin it maintained throughout Wednesday. Read more here.

Additional earnings announcements:

IN OTHER NEWS

Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company that was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies, today announced that for the three months ended Sept. 30, total investment income was $1.2 million. Read more here.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., the market leader in cannabidiol hemp extract wellness products, announced a new distribution agreement with Stark Foods International, a distributor of European specialty food and beauty products to grocery and retail. In total, Stark Foods reaches nearly 15,000 doors through its multi-broker network. Read more here.

Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP), a cultivator, manufacturer, and provider of cannabis products in the U.S., opened Cannabist Carytown in Richmond, the company’s 85th active dispensary nationwide and fifth in Virginia. The company plans to open 12 dispensaries in the state. Read more here.