The Daily Hit: November 2, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Nov. 2, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Green Thumb Beats on Record Revenue, Circle K Stores Remain in Question

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) posted positive results that beat analysts’ expectations, with record revenue showing the demand for cannabis even as profits shrink industrywide. Green Thumb reported third-quarter revenue of $261.2 million, up 2.7% sequentially and up 11.8% from the prior-year period. This beat the Yahoo Finance average analyst estimate of $257.3 million. Read more here.

The Parent Company Sells Off Extraction Division

In yet another sign that the licensed California cannabis market is struggling, San Jose-based TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX: GRAMF) announced Wednesday that it had sold off its entire extraction division, a subsidiary called SISU Extraction LLC, for an undisclosed sum. Read more here.

Tilray Inks Distribution Deal with Charlotte’s Web Ahead of Health Canada Review

Tilray Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) has inked a partnership with U.S.-based CBD giant Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) to sell hemp extract products in Canada. Under the agreement, Charlotte’s Web’s full-spectrum CBD products will be reach dispensary shelves through Tilray’s distribution network. Previously Charlotte’s Web products were only available in Canada to those that qualified for a special access medical exemption through Health Canada for specific need-states. Read more here.

Scotts Sales Drop 33% in Fourth Quarter, More Than Forecast

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) announced in its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2022, that sales fell by 33% to $493.6 million reflecting decreases in both major business segments. This missed the Yahoo Finance analyst estimates for sales of $519 million. Read more here.

Treez Acquires Payment Company Swifter

Cannabis cloud commerce platform company Treez is buying the payment solutions company Swifter. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. However, it does follow Treez Series C funding round of $51 million in April 2022. At the time the company said it would use the new funds to expand its footprint, pursue market expansion opportunities, and invest in partnerships that would connect each link in the supply chain. Read more here.

India Globalization Revenue Rises as it Shaves Losses

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) posted rising revenues and cut losses as it reported its second fiscal quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was roughly $202,000 for the second quarter, versus $56,000 during the same time last year. The company said that the rise in revenue is due mostly to growing sales of its CBD-based products and services, which increased 345% over last year. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) has entered into an equity line of credit agreement with Obsidian Global Partners LLC whereby Obsidian proposes to purchase common shares in the capital of Heritage for the aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20 million by private placement, at Heritage’s discretion. Read more here.

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent brand, has agreed with certain of its directors to issue an aggregate of 1,048,386 common shares to such directors in exchange for the cancelling $162,500 of owed director fees. Read more here.