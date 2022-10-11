The Daily Hit: October 11, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 11, 2022.

ON THE SITE

More MSOs Move Into West Virginia’s Medical Marijuana Market

As the medical cannabis industry in West Virginia begins to bear fruit, the state is finding more multistate tenants vying for a slice of the pie. Canadian-based Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTCQX: HERTF) said that has officially begun operations in the state alongside its production partner, Harvest Care Medical, joining the likes of Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF), Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNOF) and Columbia Care, which is now owned by Cresco Labs (CSE: CL). Read more here.

Michigander Sues New York Over Residency for Cannabis Licenses

Variscite NY One, an LLC owned by Kenneth Gay, is suing the state of New York, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, and its executive director, Christopher Alexander, over the state’s decision to award its first cannabis licenses to New Yorkers who have been incarcerated or arrested for the plant. Read more here.

Vermont Launches Adult-Use Sales, Dozens More Retailers Yet to Open

Vermont launched recreational cannabis sales the first day of October, and though the operators who did open their doors were delighted by the customer turnout, they also know more competition is right around the corner as additional stores continue to open. Read more here.

Court Ruling Could Pave Way for Cannabis Paraphernalia Imports, Exports

According to Above the Law, Canada-based Eteros Technologies was stopped by Customs and Border Protection while importing automated trimming machinery to Washington state last year. Eteros sued, arguing that there’s an exemption written into the Controlled Substances Act for localities that have legalized cannabis where paraphernalia is concerned. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Cansortium

Cansortium (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent brand, announced that Patricia Fonseca will resign as chief financial officer of the company, effective Nov. 21. Fonseca has been with the company since March 2021. Read more here.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a cannabis consumer retail and technology platform, entered into an amended and rested option agreement with an option to acquire Fire & Flower U.S. and an amended licensing agreement to deploy the Hifyre technology platform in the United States. Fire & Flower U.S. is also in the final stages of submitting applications for five cannabis retail store locations in the state of New Mexico. Read more here.