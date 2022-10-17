The Daily Hit: October 17, 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of cannabis business news for Oct. 17, 2022.

ON THE SITE

Cantor Ranks Potential M&A Cannabis Targets

The cannabis M&A market may be on pause for now as companies cross their fingers for some sort of banking relief. “Uncertainty around SAFE Plus will probably delay M&A activity until after the lame duck session,” noted Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic. With the blowup of the Verano and Goodness Growth deal last week, Zuanic offered a look at what he thinks are potential targets for acquisition going into the fourth quarter. Read more here.

Neptune Wellness Gets Out of Cannabis Biz

Neptune Wellness Solutions (Nasdaq: NEPT) is selling its cannabis business to PurCann Pharma for C$5.15 million to be paid in cash. PurCann Pharma is a subsidiary of Groupe SiliCycle, a Quebec-based company with more than 27 years of experience with extracting and purifying active ingredients from natural biomass. Read more here.

Turning Point CEO Out After 10 Months, Guidance Lowered

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) appointed long-tenured company executive Graham Purdy as CEO and board director on Monday, replacing Yavor Efremov after he resigned as CEO and director. Efremov officially took on the mantle if CEO in January 2022. The company also lowered its guidance for 2022 sales, in conjunction with posting third-quarter financial results. Read more here.

Cautionary Tale of Local Control, Red Tape, and Too Few Cannabis Retailers

As it enters the final stages of development, New York state regulators may want to take heed of how California’s heavy-handed regulatory and tax approach to legal cannabis has led to an out-of-control underground market – at least if the East Coast wants to avoid a similar fate. Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Flower One

Flower One Holdings (CSE: FONE) (FSE: F11), the Canadian parent company of a cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, authorized the Canadian company and its Canadian subsidiaries to seek protection from the Supreme Court of British Columbia pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. Flower One is seeking to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers. as the court appointed monitor as it undergoes restructuring. Read more here.

Pacific Banking Corp

A cannabis-friendly banking firm is urging a California court to issue a stay on claims that it failed to pay taxes on behalf of one of its clients, resulting in millions in penalties, saying that because the CEO has been indicted and is now in federal custody, he cannot appear to testify at an upcoming hearing. Read more here.